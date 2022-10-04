Whoopi Goldberg addresses ‘Till’ film critic: ‘That was not a fat suit, that was me’

Goldberg addressed the now-revised review during Monday's episode of "The View."

On a recent episode of “The View,” Whoopi Goldberg celebrated the upcoming release of her new film, “Till,” while also addressing one critic’s claim that she wore a fat suit in the biopic.

“Till,” set to hit theaters later this month, had its world premiere at the New York Film Festival over the weekend, Entertainment Weekly reports. Chinonye Chukwu’s biopic, which received rave reviews and a standing ovation after its initial screening, focuses on Mamie Till-Mobley (Danielle Deadwyler), the mother of Emmett Till. She spent her life fighting for justice after her son was brutally and wrongfully killed after a white woman accused him of whistling at her.

On Monday’s episode of “The View,” Goldberg gave the film — on which she is a producer — a shoutout during the first segment of the talk show. The Oscar winner, who stars in “Till” as Till-Mobley’s mother Alma Carthan, spoke to the its successful film festival premiere before addressing a review from The Daily Beast.

Whoopi Goldberg addresses the audience at the 60th New York Film Festival on Oct. 1, 2022 during the “Till” world premiere Q&A in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for FLC)

“There was a young lady who writes for one of the magazines, and she was distracted by my fat suit, in her review,” Goldberg said. “I don’t really care how you felt about the movie, but you should know that was not a fat suit, that was me. That was steroids. Remember last year?” Goldberg then referenced her health battles, which were very public and caused her to miss many episodes of the popular talk show.

In responding to the critic, she said it’s “OK to not be a fan of a movie” but “to leave people’s looks out” of the review. “Just comment on the acting, and if you have a question, ask somebody. I’m sure you didn’t mean to be demeaning.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin also chimed in about the review before Goldberg said, “We will hope that she just didn’t know, and now she’ll know the next time you go to talk about somebody, you talk about them as an actor,” she said. “If you’re not sure if that’s them in there, don’t make blanket statements, because it makes you not sound like you know what you’re doing.”

The line in the review published in The Daily Beast was recently deleted. Check out “The View” segment during which hosts address the comments below:

“Till” premieres in select theaters on Oct. 14 and widely in U.S. theaters on Oct. 28.

