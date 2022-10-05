Tia Mowry says she getting a divorce; court docs request ending spousal support for husband

The duo tied the knot in 2008 and share two young children.

Tia Mowry announced on social media Wednesday that she and husband Cory Hardrict are calling it quits after 14 years of marriage.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” the “Sister, Sister” star captioned a black and white picture of her and Hardrict on Instagram.

Mowry and Hardrict, both 44, tied the knot in 2008 and share 11-year-old son Cree, and daughter Cairo, 4, PEOPLE reports.

Tia Mowry, at a party with husband Cory Hardrict in 2013, announced on social media Wednesday that they are divorcing after 14 years of marriage. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives,” Mowry’s Instagram statement continued.

In her petition for dissolution of marriage, Mowry cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. A date of separation was not specified, according to Entertainment Tonight. The outlet obtained a copy of the divorce documents, filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday. They note a premarital agreement and that “all assets and obligations of each party are her/his separate property.”

In the filing, Mowry requests joint physical and legal custody of their children. She also requests a termination of spousal support for Hardrict.

During a 2015 Global Grind interview, Hardrict recalled his struggling actor days when he and Mowry first met on the set of “Hollywood Horror.” However, they didn’t get to know each other until after she spotted him one day at a bus stop. “Her sister and her drove by, they saw me waiting and asked to give me a ride,” he said. “They gave me a ride and we were friends ever since.”

As CNN reported, Mowry and Hardrick dated for six years before getting married. In 2017 after nine years of marriage, Mowry spoke to ET about the secret to their happy marriage.

“There are going to be days where I say something that I don’t necessarily mean, if I’m annoyed or whatever — forgive him, you forgive yourself,” she said. “So, I think that’s the key, but also I think [it’s] appreciation and showing how much you appreciate your significant other.”

Speaking to “People the TV Show!” in February 2021, Mowry and Hardrict opened up about their dynamic and noted one of the reasons they had a successful marriage was because “we don’t focus on specific gender roles,” Mowry said, PEOPLE reported.

“Meaning the women should just do one thing and then the men should just do one thing,” she explained. “It’s a team effort at our house.”

