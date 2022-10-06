Tia Mowry’s husband denies cheating rumors as his Insta followers urge reconciliation

In one of the latest stories about celebrity divorces, the actress filed court papers on Tuesday after 14 years of marriage to Cory Hardrict.

Cory Hardrict has issued one simple response to rumors that he cheated on wife Tia Mowry — “lies,” the actor commented on social media, Page Six reports.

Mowry filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Tuesday after 14 years of marriage. The actress made the bombshell announcement on Instagram, theGrio reported. Hardrict and Mowry tied the knot in 2008 and share 11-year-old son Cree, and daughter Cairo, 4, PEOPLE reports.

Hardrict has not issued a statement regarding his separation from the “Sister, Sister” alum. His recent Instagram post promotes his new show, “All American: Homecoming.” In the comment section, several followers are calling for him to reconcile with Mowry. One user accused him of cheating on Mowry. Hardrict called the accusation “lies” and offered no further comment.

Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry, at a MACRO pre-Oscar party in 2020, are getting encouragement from fans to reconcile. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for MACRO)

Mowry and Hardrict’s is one of the latest among potential celebrity divorces to upset fans, prompting encouragement for the couple to reconcile.

“Hoping you did everything in your power to try to make it work. Then you can live with no regrets. You have a beautiful wife and children. It takes two to make a relationship work,” one person commented under Hardrict’s post.

“Y’all better fix this💔🥺,” another person commented.

One IG user added, “Cory nooooo. Don’t fumble Tia!!!”

Another user called out those accusing Hardrict of cheating, writing “y’all already blaming him & don’t know what happened. Either way I wish y’all both the best. Many ppl in the industry stay unhappily married to please fans. I say good for y’all. Do what’s best for you, not strangers. God bless you both!”

In her divorce petition, Mowry cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. A date of separation was not specified, according to Entertainment Tonight. The outlet obtained a copy of the divorce documents, which mention a premarital agreement and Mowry’s request to share joint physical and legal custody of their children. She also requests a termination of spousal support for Hardrict.

“These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness,” said Mowry in her Oct. 4 Instagram post about her and Hardrict’s decision to pull the plug on their marriage.

“We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives,” her statement continued.

