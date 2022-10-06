Snoop Dogg to release Dr. Dre-produced album, ‘Missionary’

This will be Snoop's first album fully produced by Dr. Dre since his 1992 debut, "Doggystyle."

Snoop Dogg will celebrate the 30th anniversary of his debut album, “Doggystyle,” with a new album. He is teaming up with producer Dr. Dre for a forthcoming project called “Missionary.”

The 16-time Grammy Award-nominated rapper announced the news during an appearance on Steven A. Smith’s “Know Mercy” podcast:

“Me and Dr. Dre been working on an album for the past two months and it will be done in November,” Snoop said. “It’s produced by Dr. Dre. It’s our 30th anniversary to ‘Doggystyle’ and the name of the album is ‘Missionary.'”

Snoop Dogg, left, and Dr. Dre at the latter’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in 2018. Dr. Dre is the lone producer on Snoop’s forthcoming album, “Missionary.” It is the first time that he has done the honors since Snoop’s debut album, “Doggystyle,” nearly 30 years ago. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Heretofore, “Doggstyle” — released on Death Row Records in 1993 — was Snoop’s only album that Dr. Dre fully produced. It was a smash, achieving certified quadruple platinum status and his biggest-selling album to date. Dre parted ways with Death Row before the release of Snoop’s 1996 sophomore album, “Tha Doggfather.”

Snoop and Dre would reunite for Dre’s 1999 solo album, “2001,” on hits songs “Still D.R.E.” and “The Next Episode.” Over the years, Dre produced new songs for Snoop, including the 2000 hit single, “Lay Low.”

Despite the lack of studio productivity, the two West Coast hip-hop legends frequently performed together live over the years. Most notably, Snoop joined Dre during the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show along with Mary J. Blige, Eminem, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar.

A few days before the Super Bowl, Snoop announced that he’d purchased Death Row Records from Blackstone investment firm and MNRK Music Group. Shortly thereafter, he released his latest solo album, “BODR.” The acronym stands for “Back on Death Row.”

In June, Snoop released “Bad MFs,” a project with Mount Westmore, a supergroup of fellow West Coast rap legends Ice Cube, Too $hort and E-40.

