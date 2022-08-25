Snoop Dogg creates ‘Doggyland,’ animated children’s web series

The rap legend co-created an animated children's show that uses music, rap and dance to educate preschoolers and toddlers.

Snoop Dogg has created a children’s show. The rap legend announced that his new animated children’s series, “Doggyland,” is available on YouTube and YouTube Kids.

The 16-time Grammy Award nominee announced the news Aug. 22 with a post of a teaser video on his Twitter account. Snoop wrote that “Doggyland” is a show “where they can sing, dance n learn.” A more extended video version is available on “Doggyland’s” official YouTube channel.

Snoop created “Doggyland” along with singer/songwriter October London and “Hip Hop Harry” executive producer Claude Brooks. The show follows a cast of animated dogs who use music, rap and dance to educate kids and teach them cognitive fundamentals.

“Doggyland, to me, would be a 3D animated cartoon series designed for kids,” Snoop said in the video clip. While he says that the show will primarily cater to preschoolers and toddlers initially, he adds that eventually, it will be for “kids of all ages because it’s so influential, it’s so educational, it’s so fundamentally smart the way we put it together with song, dance and education.”

Snoop voices Bow Wizzle, a dog who takes the role of a “big brother” or “camp counselor” to the puppies on the show.

Another main character, Wags, is a smooth-singing dog who is “feisty, strong and spirited.” The two leading lady dogs on the show are optimistic, soul-singing Yap Yap and the shy, but empathetic, Chow Wow. Rounding out the main dogs is Barks A Locks, a goofy canine who raps like Post Malone and is always looking to try “new things to discover his passion.”

As stated on the official “Doggyland” website, “The songs help promote social and emotional development as well as age-related cognitive development in the preschool set and older. We cover a wide range of engaging topics such as letters, numbers, colors, animals, good habits, hygiene, accepting others and more, along with modern remixes of classic nursery rhymes.”

Current posts of “Doggyland” include songs about celebrating differences and the importance of sharing. It also has new takes on classic kid tunes and nursery rhymes such as “The Wheels on the Bus” and “Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes.”

The series has a music soundtrack available for streaming. The 16-track “Kids Hits, Vol. 1” is available on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon.

