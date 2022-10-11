NeNe Leakes reveals son Brentt is recovering from stroke and heart failure

The reality TV personality posted an update on Instagram regarding her son after news of the hospitalization spread online.

NeNe Leakes has confirmed that her 23-year-old son Brentt Leakes is currently recovering following his hospitalization for congestive heart failure and a stroke last month.

TMZ broke the news of the hospitalization on Monday, prompting the former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star to confirm the news herself on social media. Speaking directly to her followers in an Instagram story, Leakes revealed that she received “tons” of text messages and emails following the news report. She thanked fans.

“This is not the way I wanted it to come out,” she explained. “We wanted to be able to talk about it ourself when Brentt was in a better place. So, here I am because I would rather the correct thing be out there than something that’s not correct.”

She went on to give specific details regarding his health struggles and also stressed that her son is still “very young” for something like this to happen to him. “It was very scary,” she said, not mentioning any connection to drinking, drugs or an infection.

She went on to share that Brentt Leakes is “struggling with speaking” but has “shown some improvement” while the doctors continue to search for the cause of his condition. “They have run a number of tests on him to see what could have possibly made this happen to him.”

She concluded, “Thank you guys again for all of your love and support and I will be back on here talking to you guys again real soon.”

Last month marked the one year anniversary of the passing of Nene Leakes husband and Brentt Leakes’ father, Gregg Leakes. The former RHOA star died in September 2021 after a battle with colon cancer.

