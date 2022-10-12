Amber Ruffin to host EBONY’s 2022 Power 100 Gala

Quinta Brunson, Ariana DeBose and others join the list of 100 honorees this year.

Emmy-nominated comedian, late-night host and writer Amber Ruffin is set to host EBONY’s upcoming Power 100 Gala later this month.

Presented by Coke Zero Sugar, the annual event will be held on Oct. 29 at Milk Studios in Los Angeles, according to a press release that theGrio obtained. As in previous years, the gala honors, “the remarkable achievements of African Americans across various industries.”

This year’s honorees are some of the biggest names in media, sports and more, including Quinta Brunson of “Abbott Elementary,” Russell and Ciara Wilson, Academy Award-winner Ariana DeBose.

EBONY’s Media Group Chief Executive Officer Eden Bridgeman Sklenar expressed excitement in the statement. “The EBONY Power 100 Gala is one our tentpole events,” Sklenar said. “This year’s list represents the best and brightest across fields, and we are proud to celebrate and salute each of our honorees who we recognize as influential members of the community based on their impactful contributions to the culture and society at large.”

Amber Ruffin, at the Tony Awards in June, is set to host EBONY’s upcoming Power 100 Gala later this month. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions )

Other notable names on the list include Idris and Sabrina Elba, Grammy Award-winning R&B singer H.E.R., Martin Lawrence, Sherri Shepherd, Grammy Award-winner Kandi Burruss, TEMS, Saucy Santana. The full list of honorees this year is here.

The news of Ruffin’s hosting gig comes during an exciting time, as her popular late-night talk show, “The Amber Ruffin Show,” recently had its Season 3 premiere. A mix of hilarious sketches, smart political comedy and more, the show has been a critical success for Peacock.

“We are so excited to bring you more of ‘The Amber Ruffin Show,'” Ruffin said in a statement last month. “This time we have more stars and more margaritas! It’s gonna be a party!” Check out the trailer for the new season below:

