Silk Sonic declines to submit album for Grammy consideration

The supergroup of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak chose not to submit debut album "An Evening with Silk Sonic" or additional singles, citing previous successes.

Loading the player...

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have elected not to submit their album, “An Evening with Silk Sonic” for consideration at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The duo also did not submit any further singles for consideration following “Leave the Door Open.”

“Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year,” Mars said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Andy and I, and everyone that worked on this project, won the moment the world responded to ‘Leave the Door Open.’ Everything else was just icing on the cake.”

“Leave the Door Open” was the album’s lead single, which was released in March 2021. The song became a double platinum smash, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and won all four of its nominations at the 2022 Grammys: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Song, and tied Jazmine Sullivan for Best R&B Performance.

Bruno Mars, Dernst Emile II and Anderson .Paak accept the Song Of The Year award for Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” during the “64th Annual Grammy Awards” on April 3, 2022 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“An Evening with Silk Sonic” was eligible for the 2023 Grammys because it was released during the Oct. 1, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2022 eligibility period.

“We thank the Grammys for allowing us to perform on their platform — not once but twice — and awarding us at last year’s ceremony,” Mars continued. “We’d be crazy to ask for anything more.”

In addition to the album, Mars and .Paak did not submit any additional singles, including “Smoking Out the Window.” The album’s third single also became a hit, reaching the Top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Billboard Hot R&B chart for 11 straight weeks.

In a statement, Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Record Academy was sanguine about the duo’s decision. “Silk Sonic has been such a fun highlight of our last couple of shows and they deservedly had an amazing night at the 64th Grammys earlier this year. We appreciate their decision not to submit this year but look forward to celebrating an amazing year in music together.”

The 2023 Grammy Awards are scheduled for Feb. 5, 2023.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!