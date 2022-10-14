5 things to watch this weekend

"Till" hits theaters after rave reviews during New York Film Festival, while Megan Thee Stallion pulls double duty on "Saturday Night Live."

From gripping period dramas to a must-see episode of “Saturday Night Live,” theGrio has the top 5 shows you must watch this weekend.

Till

Hitting movie theaters this weekend is “Till,” is the highly anticipated film from Chinonye Chukwu that captures the devastating story of Emmett Till and his mother Mamie Till Mobley. By zeroing in on Mamie’s life, the film is able to examine her years-long pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son who was brutally murdered.

The film premiered at the New York Film Festival this month to rave reviews. Many critics called Danielle Deadwyler’s turn as Mamie an Oscar-worthy performance. Currently standing at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, “Till” is certainly a must-watch film of the year. Check out the trailer below:

Yara Shahidi’s Day Off

In need of a fun celebrity talk show? Look no further than Yara Shahidi’s new series on Facebook Watch. “Yara Shahidi’s Day Off,” which premiered this week on the site, follows the “Grown-ish” star as she enjoys “fun adventure-filled days” with various celebrity guests. Through engaging in various activities, eating different cuisines and trying out new hobbies, Shahidi connects with her guests on a deep level, eventually diving into their own personal journeys, relationships to fame and more.

In each episode, Shahidi asks her guests the same question: “What is the one question that no one ever asks, that you wish they would?” Check out a clip from the series below:

Live from New York, it’s Megan Thee Stallion!

“Saturday Night Live” is back and currently enjoying its 48th season. The popular sketch comedy show continues its run with what viewers have come to expect and enjoy: hilarious sketches with superstar celebrities. This season, the first celebrity guest to pull double duty (host the series and also serve as musical guest) is Grammy Award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Megan Thee Stallion, performing last month at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, will serve as the "Saturday Night Live" host and musical guest on the Oct. 15, 2022 segment.

“SNL”marks her hosting debut, but this is not her first time performing at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, as viewers may remember her powerful performance in October 2020. During her set, Megan and her background dancers performed in front of a backdrop displaying “Protect Black Women.” “SNL” is teasing her appearance with promos. Check out the latest below:

The Midnight Club

Just in time for spooky season, Netflix has dropped “The Midnight Club.” From the creator of the streamer’s popular horror series “The Haunting of Hill House,” “The Haunting of Bly Manor” and “Midnight Mass,” the new series has critics and fans buzzing.

Based on the 1994 novel of the same name, the series takes place at a hospice for terminally ill young adults, where “eight patients come together every night at midnight to tell each other stories — and make a pact that the next of them to die will give the group a sign from the beyond,” according to the official release from Netflix. Check out the thrilling trailer below:

The Real Housewives of Potomac

The ladies of Potomac are back! Last Sunday, “The Real Housewives of Potomac” triumphantly returned to Bravo. Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Dr. Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton returned for Season 7.

The premiere, which is currently streaming on Peacock, featured all things fans of the franchise have come to love and expect: Fashion, laughs and all of the drama! With a looming divorce, worrisome medical issues and familiar faces popping up, this season is shaping up to be one of the best yet.

