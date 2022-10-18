Kendrick Lamar ‘Big Steppers’ concert in Paris to stream live on three Amazon platforms

The show can be viewed on Prime Video, the Music app and Twitch account at 2 p.m. ET on Oct. 22 from Accor Arena.

Loading the player...

A concert on Kendrick Lamar’s “The Big Steppers” tour will stream live on Saturday. The Paris Accor Arena show can be viewed exclusively on three Amazon platforms.

The concert will give fans a glimpse of how Lamar translates his latest album, the critically acclaimed “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers,” on stage. The show will also mark the 10th anniversary of Lamar’s sophomore album, the triple-platinum “good kid, m.A.A.d. city.”

“As a kid from the west side of Compton, hearing ‘good kid, m.A.A.d city’ for the first time and seeing Kendrick’s journey from neighborhood hero to global superstar ignited a fire in me that I’m forever grateful for,” said Tim Hinshaw, head of R&B and hip-hop for Amazon Music. “Now, 10 years later, it’s almost poetic that two kids from the same city with similar, but different dreams have landed in Paris to celebrate not just that record but Kendrick’s latest revolutionary album, ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.’

(Image courtesy of Amazon Music)

In addition to Lamar’s set, the stream will include performances from Lamar’s Grammy Award-winning collaborator Baby Keem and pgLang artist Tanna Leone. Both Keem and Leone are featured on “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers.”

“We are thrilled to be working with Kendrick Lamar, one of the most influential and groundbreaking artists of my generation, and pgLang to collaborate across Amazon for this epic entertainment event,” said Alaina Bartels, head of talent synergy & specials, Amazon Studios. “We continue to be the home for talent and creating special opportunities for our global customers to experience their awe-inspiring creativity.”

“The Big Steppers” tour is expansive, reaching venues in North America and currently in Europe. The tour will end in New Zealand with two nights, Dec. 16 and 17, at Auckland’s Spark Arena.

Live Nation is producing Lamar’s concert for Prime Video, while Rotation — Amazon Music’s R&B and hip-hop brand — will present it.

The Paris tour stop will stream live at 2 p.m. ET on Oct. 22 on Prime Video, the Amazon Music app and Amazon Music’s Twitch account. The concert can be streamed on-demand on Prime Video after the livestream.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!