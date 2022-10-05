Kendrick Lamar, Drake win big at 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards

Lamar collected six awards — the most of the night — while Drake took home three.

Oct 5, 2022
Kendrick Lamar’s was rewarded with a big night at the 2022 “BET Hip-Hop Awards” after a long hiatus. Grammy Award-nominated rapper Fat Joe hosted the awards from Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

Lamar took home six trophies during the pre-recorded broadcast premiere on Tuesday, while Drake maintained his stature as one of hip-hop’s biggest stars, winning three awards.

Lamar won Album of the Year for his latest release, “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers.” He also took home Artist of the Year, Lyricist of the Year and Best Live Performer, as well as two wins for his collaboration on Baby Keem’s “Family Ties,” including Best Hip-Hop Video and Video Director of the Year, along with co-director Dave Free.

BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Show
Host Fat Joe speaks during the live “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2022 ceremony on Sept. 30, 2022 in Atlanta. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for BET)

Meanwhile, Drake’s wins all came from collaborations with other artists: Best Collaboration for “Wait For U” with Future and Tems, and a two-way tie for Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse for “Wait For U” and Jack Harlow’s “Churchill Downs.”

The BET Hip-Hop Awards complete winners list is as follows:

Best Hip Hop Video: “FAMILY TIES,” BABY KEEM & KENDRICK LAMAR        

Best Collaboration: “WAIT FOR U,” FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS        

Best Duo or Group: EARTHGANG          

Best Live Performer: KENDRICK LAMAR          

Lyricist of the Year: KENDRICK LAMAR          

Video Director of the Year: KENDRICK LAMAR & DAVE FREE          

Song of the Year: “BIG ENERGY” LATTO       

Hip Hop Album of the Year: “MR. MORALE & THE BIG STEPPERS,” KENDRICK LAMAR        

Hip Hop Artist of the Year: KENDRICK LAMAR          

Producer of the Year: HITMAKA        

Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist: GLORILLA          

DJ of the Year: DJ DRAMA          

Best Hip Hop Platform  (tie): CARESHA PLEASE & DRINK CHAMPS          

Hustler of the Year: 50 CENT          

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse (tie): DRAKE, “WAIT FOR U (FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS),” DRAKE, “CHURCHILL DOWNS (JACK HARLOW FEAT. DRAKE)”        

Impact Track: “ABOUT DAMN TIME,” LIZZO        

Best International Flow: BENJAMIN EPPS (FRANCE)

