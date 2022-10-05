Kendrick Lamar, Drake win big at 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards
Lamar collected six awards — the most of the night — while Drake took home three.
Kendrick Lamar’s was rewarded with a big night at the 2022 “BET Hip-Hop Awards” after a long hiatus. Grammy Award-nominated rapper Fat Joe hosted the awards from Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.
Lamar took home six trophies during the pre-recorded broadcast premiere on Tuesday, while Drake maintained his stature as one of hip-hop’s biggest stars, winning three awards.
Lamar won Album of the Year for his latest release, “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers.” He also took home Artist of the Year, Lyricist of the Year and Best Live Performer, as well as two wins for his collaboration on Baby Keem’s “Family Ties,” including Best Hip-Hop Video and Video Director of the Year, along with co-director Dave Free.
Meanwhile, Drake’s wins all came from collaborations with other artists: Best Collaboration for “Wait For U” with Future and Tems, and a two-way tie for Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse for “Wait For U” and Jack Harlow’s “Churchill Downs.”
The BET Hip-Hop Awards complete winners list is as follows:
Best Hip Hop Video: “FAMILY TIES,” BABY KEEM & KENDRICK LAMAR
Best Collaboration: “WAIT FOR U,” FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS
Best Duo or Group: EARTHGANG
Best Live Performer: KENDRICK LAMAR
Lyricist of the Year: KENDRICK LAMAR
Video Director of the Year: KENDRICK LAMAR & DAVE FREE
Song of the Year: “BIG ENERGY” LATTO
Hip Hop Album of the Year: “MR. MORALE & THE BIG STEPPERS,” KENDRICK LAMAR
Hip Hop Artist of the Year: KENDRICK LAMAR
Producer of the Year: HITMAKA
Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist: GLORILLA
DJ of the Year: DJ DRAMA
Best Hip Hop Platform (tie): CARESHA PLEASE & DRINK CHAMPS
Hustler of the Year: 50 CENT
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse (tie): DRAKE, “WAIT FOR U (FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS),” DRAKE, “CHURCHILL DOWNS (JACK HARLOW FEAT. DRAKE)”
Impact Track: “ABOUT DAMN TIME,” LIZZO
Best International Flow: BENJAMIN EPPS (FRANCE)
TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!
Share: