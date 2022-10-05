Kendrick Lamar, Drake win big at 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards

Lamar collected six awards — the most of the night — while Drake took home three.

Kendrick Lamar’s was rewarded with a big night at the 2022 “BET Hip-Hop Awards” after a long hiatus. Grammy Award-nominated rapper Fat Joe hosted the awards from Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

Lamar took home six trophies during the pre-recorded broadcast premiere on Tuesday, while Drake maintained his stature as one of hip-hop’s biggest stars, winning three awards.

Lamar won Album of the Year for his latest release, “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers.” He also took home Artist of the Year, Lyricist of the Year and Best Live Performer, as well as two wins for his collaboration on Baby Keem’s “Family Ties,” including Best Hip-Hop Video and Video Director of the Year, along with co-director Dave Free.

Host Fat Joe speaks during the live “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2022 ceremony on Sept. 30, 2022 in Atlanta. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for BET)

Meanwhile, Drake’s wins all came from collaborations with other artists: Best Collaboration for “Wait For U” with Future and Tems, and a two-way tie for Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse for “Wait For U” and Jack Harlow’s “Churchill Downs.”

The BET Hip-Hop Awards complete winners list is as follows:

Best Hip Hop Video: “FAMILY TIES,” BABY KEEM & KENDRICK LAMAR

Best Collaboration: “WAIT FOR U,” FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS

Best Duo or Group: EARTHGANG

Best Live Performer: KENDRICK LAMAR

Lyricist of the Year: KENDRICK LAMAR

Video Director of the Year: KENDRICK LAMAR & DAVE FREE

Song of the Year: “BIG ENERGY” LATTO

Hip Hop Album of the Year: “MR. MORALE & THE BIG STEPPERS,” KENDRICK LAMAR

Hip Hop Artist of the Year: KENDRICK LAMAR

Producer of the Year: HITMAKA

Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist: GLORILLA

DJ of the Year: DJ DRAMA

Best Hip Hop Platform (tie): CARESHA PLEASE & DRINK CHAMPS

Hustler of the Year: 50 CENT

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse (tie): DRAKE, “WAIT FOR U (FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS),” DRAKE, “CHURCHILL DOWNS (JACK HARLOW FEAT. DRAKE)”

Impact Track: “ABOUT DAMN TIME,” LIZZO

Best International Flow: BENJAMIN EPPS (FRANCE)

