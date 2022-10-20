BET announces ‘Soul Train Awards’ nominations, Deon Cole as host
Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige lead the pack with seven nods each; Ari Lennox has six.
BET has announced the nominations for the 2022 “Soul Train Awards” and that comedian-actor Deon Cole will host of the ceremony.
Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige are tied for the most nominations this year with seven each. They will face off against each other in five categories, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and the Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award.
Ari Lennox is a close second with six nods. She is also up for Album of the Year, Song of the Year and the Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award.
Other notable nominees are Lizzo and Chris Brown, who each received five nominations. Meanwhile, Burna Boy, Muni Long and Steve Lacy all gained four.
Cole, who has appeared on shows like “Black-ish” and films like “The Harder They Fall,” calls hosting the Soul Train Awards “a dream come true.”
“I grew up watching ‘Soul Train’ and ‘til this day, I’ve never met a Soul Train Line I didn’t bless with my skilled two-step,” he said in a statement. “It is truly a privilege to be given this opportunity to celebrate Don Cornelius’ legacy, all of the amazing Black talent that illuminated our screens on the iconic TV show, and my favorite genres of music: Soul, R&B, and Hip Hop.”
The 2022 “Soul Train Awards” ceremony is planned for Nov. 13 in Las Vegas. The broadcast premiere of the Las Vegas ceremony is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on BET and BET Her.
The complete list of 2022 “Soul Train Awards” nominations:
BEST NEW ARTIST
CKAY
COCO JONES
DIXSON
DOECHII
FIREBOY DML
MUNI LONG
STEVE LACY
TEMS
CERTIFIED SOUL AWARD
CHAKA KHAN
CHARLIE WILSON
DIANA ROSS
MARY J. BLIGE
MAXWELL
PJ MORTON
RONALD ISLEY & THE ISLEY BROTHERS
T-PAIN
BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
CECE WINANS
ERICA CAMPBELL
FRED HAMMOND
MAJOR.
MARVIN SAPP
MAVERICK CITY MUSIC X KIRK FRANKLIN
TAMELA MANN
TASHA COBBS LEONARD
BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST
ARI LENNOX
BEYONCÉ
H.E.R.
JAZMINE SULLIVAN
LIZZO
MARY J. BLIGE
SZA
TEMS
BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST
BABYFACE
BRENT FAIYAZ
BURNA BOY
CHARLIE WILSON
CHRIS BROWN
GIVEON
LUCKY DAYE
PJ MORTON
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
“AN EVENING WITH SILK SONIC,” BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC
“AWAY MESSAGE (EP),” ARI LENNOX
“BREEZY,” CHRIS BROWN
“GOOD MORNING GORGEOUS,” MARY J. BLIGE
“HEAUX TALES, MO’ TALES: THE DELUXE,” JAZMINE SULLIVAN
“R&B MONEY,” TANK
“RENAISSANCE,” BEYONCÉ
“SPECIAL,” LIZZO
SONG OF THE YEAR
“ABOUT DAMN TIME,” LIZZO
“BAD HABIT,” STEVE LACY
“BREAK MY SOUL,” BEYONCÉ
“GOOD MORNING GORGEOUS,” MARY J. BLIGE
“HRS & HRS,” MUNI LONG
“LAST LAST,” BURNA BOY
“PRESSURE,” ARI LENNOX
THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD
“BAD HABIT,” STEVE LACY
“BREAK MY SOUL,” BEYONCÉ
“CHURCH GIRL,” BEYONCÉ
“GOOD MORNING GORGEOUS,” MARY J. BLIGE
“HRS & HRS,” MUNI LONG
“I HATE U,” SZA
“LAST, LAST,” BURNA BOY
“PRESSURE,” ARI LENNOX
BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE
“ABOUT DAMN TIME,” LIZZO
“CALL ME EVERY DAY,” CHRIS BROWN FEAT. WIZKID
“HAVE MERCY,” CHLÖE
“PERSUASIVE,” DOECHII
“PRESSURE,” ARI LENNOX
“SMOKIN’ OUT THE WINDOW,” BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC
“WE (WARM EMBRACE),” CHRIS BROWN
“WOMAN,” DOJA CAT
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“ABOUT DAMN TIME,” LIZZO
“BAD HABIT,” STEVE LACY
“GOOD MORNING GORGEOUS,” MARY J. BLIGE
“HAVE MERCY,” CHLÖE
“HRS & HRS,” MUNI LONG
“LAST LAST,” BURNA BOY
“PRESSURE,” ARI LENNOX
“SMOKIN’ OUT THE WINDOW,” BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC
BEST COLLABORATION
“AMAZING,” MARY J. BLIGE FEAT. DJ KHALED
“BE LIKE WATER,” PJ MORTON FEAT. STEVIE WONDER & NAS
“CALL ME EVERY DAY,” CHRIS BROWN FEAT. WIZKID
“GOTTA MOVE ON,” DIDDY FEAT. BRYSON TILLER
“HATE OUR LOVE,” QUEEN NAIJA & BIG SEAN
“MAKE ME SAY IT AGAIN, GIRL,” RONALD ISLEY & THE ISLEY BROTHERS FEAT. BEYONCÉ
“MOVE,” BEYONCÉ FEAT. GRACE JONES, TEMS
“SLOW,” TANK FEAT. J. VALENTINE
