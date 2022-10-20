BET announces ‘Soul Train Awards’ nominations, Deon Cole as host

Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige lead the pack with seven nods each; Ari Lennox has six.

Loading the player...

BET has announced the nominations for the 2022 “Soul Train Awards” and that comedian-actor Deon Cole will host of the ceremony.

Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige are tied for the most nominations this year with seven each. They will face off against each other in five categories, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and the Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award.

Ari Lennox is a close second with six nods. She is also up for Album of the Year, Song of the Year and the Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award.

Mary J. Blige performs during Byron Allen’s gala event celebrating theGrio/CNN White House correspondent April Ryan’s 25th anniversary of covering the White House in April 2022 at the National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, DC. Blige has been nominated for seven 2022 “Soul Train Awards.” (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen)

Other notable nominees are Lizzo and Chris Brown, who each received five nominations. Meanwhile, Burna Boy, Muni Long and Steve Lacy all gained four.

Cole, who has appeared on shows like “Black-ish” and films like “The Harder They Fall,” calls hosting the Soul Train Awards “a dream come true.”

“I grew up watching ‘Soul Train’ and ‘til this day, I’ve never met a Soul Train Line I didn’t bless with my skilled two-step,” he said in a statement. “It is truly a privilege to be given this opportunity to celebrate Don Cornelius’ legacy, all of the amazing Black talent that illuminated our screens on the iconic TV show, and my favorite genres of music: Soul, R&B, and Hip Hop.”

The 2022 “Soul Train Awards” ceremony is planned for Nov. 13 in Las Vegas. The broadcast premiere of the Las Vegas ceremony is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on BET and BET Her.

The complete list of 2022 “Soul Train Awards” nominations:

BEST NEW ARTIST

CKAY

COCO JONES

DIXSON

DOECHII

FIREBOY DML

MUNI LONG

STEVE LACY

TEMS



CERTIFIED SOUL AWARD

CHAKA KHAN

CHARLIE WILSON

DIANA ROSS

MARY J. BLIGE

MAXWELL

PJ MORTON

RONALD ISLEY & THE ISLEY BROTHERS

T-PAIN



BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

CECE WINANS

ERICA CAMPBELL

FRED HAMMOND

MAJOR.

MARVIN SAPP

MAVERICK CITY MUSIC X KIRK FRANKLIN

TAMELA MANN

TASHA COBBS LEONARD



BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST

ARI LENNOX

BEYONCÉ

H.E.R.

JAZMINE SULLIVAN

LIZZO

MARY J. BLIGE

SZA

TEMS



BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST

BABYFACE

BRENT FAIYAZ

BURNA BOY

CHARLIE WILSON

CHRIS BROWN

GIVEON

LUCKY DAYE

PJ MORTON



ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“AN EVENING WITH SILK SONIC,” BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC

“AWAY MESSAGE (EP),” ARI LENNOX

“BREEZY,” CHRIS BROWN

“GOOD MORNING GORGEOUS,” MARY J. BLIGE

“HEAUX TALES, MO’ TALES: THE DELUXE,” JAZMINE SULLIVAN

“R&B MONEY,” TANK

“RENAISSANCE,” BEYONCÉ

“SPECIAL,” LIZZO



SONG OF THE YEAR

“ABOUT DAMN TIME,” LIZZO

“BAD HABIT,” STEVE LACY

“BREAK MY SOUL,” BEYONCÉ

“GOOD MORNING GORGEOUS,” MARY J. BLIGE

“HRS & HRS,” MUNI LONG

“LAST LAST,” BURNA BOY

“PRESSURE,” ARI LENNOX



THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD

“BAD HABIT,” STEVE LACY

“BREAK MY SOUL,” BEYONCÉ

“CHURCH GIRL,” BEYONCÉ

“GOOD MORNING GORGEOUS,” MARY J. BLIGE

“HRS & HRS,” MUNI LONG

“I HATE U,” SZA

“LAST, LAST,” BURNA BOY

“PRESSURE,” ARI LENNOX



BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE

“ABOUT DAMN TIME,” LIZZO

“CALL ME EVERY DAY,” CHRIS BROWN FEAT. WIZKID

“HAVE MERCY,” CHLÖE

“PERSUASIVE,” DOECHII

“PRESSURE,” ARI LENNOX

“SMOKIN’ OUT THE WINDOW,” BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC

“WE (WARM EMBRACE),” CHRIS BROWN

“WOMAN,” DOJA CAT



VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“ABOUT DAMN TIME,” LIZZO

“BAD HABIT,” STEVE LACY

“GOOD MORNING GORGEOUS,” MARY J. BLIGE

“HAVE MERCY,” CHLÖE

“HRS & HRS,” MUNI LONG

“LAST LAST,” BURNA BOY

“PRESSURE,” ARI LENNOX

“SMOKIN’ OUT THE WINDOW,” BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC



BEST COLLABORATION

“AMAZING,” MARY J. BLIGE FEAT. DJ KHALED

“BE LIKE WATER,” PJ MORTON FEAT. STEVIE WONDER & NAS

“CALL ME EVERY DAY,” CHRIS BROWN FEAT. WIZKID

“GOTTA MOVE ON,” DIDDY FEAT. BRYSON TILLER

“HATE OUR LOVE,” QUEEN NAIJA & BIG SEAN

“MAKE ME SAY IT AGAIN, GIRL,” RONALD ISLEY & THE ISLEY BROTHERS FEAT. BEYONCÉ

“MOVE,” BEYONCÉ FEAT. GRACE JONES, TEMS

“SLOW,” TANK FEAT. J. VALENTINE

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!