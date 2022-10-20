Miami artists to host musical tribute to late Haitian icon Mikaben in ‘Little Haiti’

Michael "Mikaben" Benjamin, a multitalented artist who performed in English, Creole, French, and occasionally Spanish, gained fame as a vocalist, songwriter, and producer.

Miami artists are hosting a musical tribute to honor the life and legacy of the late Haitian icon Michael “Mikaben” Benjamin.

According to the Miami Herald, Mikaben, 41, died on Oct. 15 after fainting on stage at the end of a concert while performing with the konpa band CaRiMi in Paris, France. The event in his honor will take place at the Little Haiti Cultural Center in Maimi.

“Guests will have an opportunity to lay roses at the Little Haiti Memorial Living Wall,” said promoter Terry Louis, the Herald reported. “Mikaben’s death has shocked the community and world. During this time, the Haitian community must come together in support of his family and legacy.”

Haitian musician Mikaben (born Michael Benjamin) plays guitar as he performs during the World Music Institute’s “Eritaj” Heritage concert, in celebration of Haitian Heritage Month, at Symphony Space, New York, New York, May 25, 2019. Miami artists are hosting a tribute for the musical icon, who passed away in France amid a performance on Oct. 15. (Photo by Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images)

Mikaben was the son of renowned Haitian singer Lionel Benjamin and his wife, Roseline Dupoux Benjamin. The multitalented artist performed in English, Creole, French, and occasionally Spanish and gained fame as a vocalist, songwriter, and producer in the Haitian music industry and beyond.

He was known as one of his generation’s most gifted singers and one of its most personable because of his easy interaction with his fans. In his free time, Mikaben committed to charitable work, joining organizations like Fleur De Vie to support children in Back to School events.

His most well-known songs include “Ayiti Se,” “Ou Pati,” and “Baby I Missed You,” which he co-wrote with CaRiMi.

“Mikaben’s strong personality and charisma were undeniable,” his label, PlaybookMG, said in a statement, according to the Herald. “For more than two decades, he dedicated himself to harnessing positivity through platforms that connect him with people around the globe.”

His family expressed gratitude for all the support and requested patience in a statement. They also warned followers about fake GoFundMe accounts in Mikaben’s name, the Herald reported. “These were not set up or authorized by the family.”

“We appreciate your understanding in allowing the family to grieve privately,” the statement continued, according to the Herald.

Mikaben’s wife, Vanessa, is pregnant with the couple’s second child.

The celebration in Miami’s Little Haiti will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28. While attendance is free, fans are encouraged to RSVP via Eventbrite.

Louis requests that supporters wear white to the memorial remembrance, which the band Harmonik will headline. Haitian spoken word artist Mecca “Grimo” Marcelin and the NSL Dance Ensemble will also perform.

