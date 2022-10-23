Black Mafia Family gets documentary treatment in 8-part series

The new docuseries, which kicks off Sunday, Oct. 23, is the second TV production from Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson chronicling the infamous Detroit crew.

As fans await season two of 50 Cent’s scripted series about one of Detroit’s most notorious drug trafficking enterprises, a documentary-style look into the rise and fall of the Black Mafia Family is set to premiere on Starz.

“The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast” is an eight-part docuseries offering a never-before-seen look into the lives of Demetrius “Big Meech” and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, who founded and led the BMF amid the crack explosion of the 1980s, according to the Detroit Free Press.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 23: 50 Cent speaks onstage during the BMF world premiere screening and concert at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on September 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for STARZ)

Starz said the new documentary will provide “exclusive access inside all the epic family feuds, high stakes drug deals, suspicious murders, and champagne drenched parties attended by hip-hop royalty,” the Detroit Free Press reported.

As previously reported by theGrio, the scripted “BMF” series, which launched to “one of the most highly engaged series premieres ever,” is not only about drug sales. It additionally explores the brothers’ relationship and eventual estrangement, as well as how abject poverty, systemic racism and disinvestment in Black communities create an atmosphere for an organization like the BMF to rise.

Starring Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. as his father, and Da’Vinchi as Terry, the highly anticipated second season in January will add new characters portrayed by the likes of Mo’Nique, Leslie Jones, Caresha (Yung Miami) Brownlee and more, according to the Detroit Free Press.

As previously reported by theGrio, the Flenory brothers and many of their affiliates were arrested in 2005 for running the multi-state drug ring. The brothers were charged under the Continuing Criminal Enterprise Statute, conspiracy to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine, conspiracy to launder monetary instruments, and two counts of possession with intent to distribute more than 5 kilograms of cocaine.

They were convicted and sentenced to 30 years in federal prison. Terry was released in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meech recently had a sentence reduction and is expected to be released in 2028.

theGrio’s Biba Adams contributed to this report.

