Ryan Coogler reveals what plot of ‘Black Panther’ sequel was before Chadwick Boseman’s death

The film's director-screenwriter said the original sequel would've included a "character study" of T'Challa's "psyche and situation."

Loading the player...

Marvel’s “Black Panther” franchise continues without the late Chadwick Boseman with “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which premieres in a few weeks. Director Ryan Coogler recently revealed what the plot of the sequel would have been if Boseman had starred in the film.

The script “before Chadwick passed was very much rooted in [Boseman’s character King T’Challa’s perspective,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “It was a massive movie but also simultaneously a character study that delved deeply into his psyche and situation.”

Coogler and Joe Robert Cole wrote the script for 2018’s “Black Panther” starring Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright. It became a blockbuster hit, grossing over $700 million domestically and $1.3 billion worldwide during its theatrical run.

Ryan Coogler, left, and Chadwick Boseman at the 50th NAACP Image Awards in 2019. The director-screenwriter recently revealed what the plot of the “Black Panther” sequel would have been had the late Boseman starred in the film. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Boseman died of colon cancer in August 2020. During his life, he portrayed Black Panther-King T’Challa in four different films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) — “Captain America: Civil War,” “Black Panther,” “The Avengers: Infinity War” and “The Avengers: Endgame.”

Following Boseman’s death, Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, disclosed that the character of Black Panther-King T’Challa would not be recast. As indicated in trailers for “Wakanda Forever,” T’Challa’s death is written into the story while implying that one of the returning characters will take the Black Panther mantle.

Nyong’o spoke to THR about Coogler’s decision to incorporate Boseman’s death in the “Wakanda Forever” script. “He created something that could honor that and carry the story forward. By the end, I was weeping,” Nyong’o said. “It’s laying to rest [T’Challa] and allowing for real life to inform the story of the movies.”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” opens in theaters on Nov. 11.

