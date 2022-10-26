Salt-N-Pepa to receive star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The official ceremony will take place next month, with fellow mic mistresses MC Lyte and Roxanne Shante scheduled to appear as guest speakers.

Loading the player...

Congratulations are in order for Salt-N-Pepa! The legendary hip-hop duo is receiving a highly coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next month.

The “Push It” MCs’ star will be the 2,739th to appear on the famed walkway, and will be located at 6213 Hollywood Boulevard, according to Billboard. The official ceremony will be held next Friday, Nov. 4, at 11:30 a.m. PST, with fellow famed mic mistresses MC Lyte and Roxanne Shante slated to appear as guest speakers honoring Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton.

Salt-N-Pepa attend the Los Angeles premiere of MGM’s “House of Gucci” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Nov. 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. The rap duo will be getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next Friday. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Walk of Fame Producer Ana Martinez shared in a press statement obtained by Billboard: “This upcoming star ceremony honoring Hip-Hop pioneers Salt-N-Pepa will honor the amazing 80s music we all love and so many grew up with! We’re placing these ladies of Hip Hop royalty adjacent to Amoeba Music and right next to the Walk of Fame star of another Queen of Hip Hop, Missy Elliott!”

The ceremony will stream live on walkoffame.com.

Salt-N-Pepa’s impact on hip-hop and the music industry at large is undeniable. They made history as the first women in hip-hop to take home a Grammy Award when they won for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group in 1995.

They also broke barriers on the Billboard charts, earning five albums on the Billboard 200, and three No. 1 singles on the “Hot Rap Songs” chart. One of their biggest hits, “Push It,” was the first rap song by a female act to break the Top 40 of Billboard Hot 100. Their hit 1993 album “Very Necessary” still stands as the best-selling rap album of all time by female artists.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has also announced its 2023 class of Walk of Fame honorees, a list that includes Ludacris, Lenny Kravitz, Martin Lawrence, Sheila E., among others, per Variety.

For more on the Walk of Fame and Salt-N-Pepa’s ceremony, head to the official site here.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!