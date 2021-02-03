Salt-N-Pepa respond to DJ Spinderella: ‘Perception is not reality’

The women sat down with the ladies of 'The Real' to break down the recent claims

Loading the player...

On today’s episode of The Real, Salt-N-Pepa responded to DJ Spinderella’s recent claims, telling the co-hosts, “perception is not reality.”

In a series of tweets last week, DJ Spinderella, a former member of Salt-N-Pepa, aired out her frustrations with the recent Lifetime Salt-N-Pepa biopic. The film was produced and co-written by both Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton, but Spinderella was seemingly left in the dark when it came to any creative input for the project. Now, Salt and Pepa are speaking out on their perspective.

Read More: Spinderella slams ‘Salt-N-Pepa’ biopic for ‘wrongfully’ excluding her

The duo sat down with the ladies of The Real that airs Wednesday and opened up about those tweets. Salt explained, “I reached out to Spinderella; I feel like this is very unfortunate…we’ve come to a crossroads where we have decided to agree to disagree. I definitely am open and Pepa’s open. We’ve talked about it and our hearts are open, have always been open to Spinderella.”

She also spoke to her hope that the women can resolve their issues in the future, saying, “There’s six sides to every story…we just hope that we can come to some sort of resolution in the future. You never know. You never know what God is doing.”

That is when Pepa chimed in to clear up Spinderella’s claims, saying, “I just wanted to add to that, but I do want to clear up, there is a part that when Spinderella did say we excluded her. That part, Salt and I did reach out to consult with the movie…She will always be our sister.”

Salt-N-Pepa perform onstage during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 Hollywood Party on November 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for dick clark productions)

She continued to emphasize their love for her, saying, “We love her, but we have always made sure that she had the opportunity and the platform. We always encourage her to be Spinderella and be supportive of her, so that is important,” to which Salt added, “Perception is not reality.”

Sorry but I gotta speak on this Lifetime special.., Too often, Black women who have made meaningful contributions in their industry are left out of historical narratives. — Spinderella (@Spindeezy) January 22, 2021

Words cannot fully express my disappointment when I learned a decision was made to move forward with a Lifetime biopic that wrongfully excluded me from every aspect of development and production… January 22, 2021

Read More: ‘Salt-N-Pepa’ biopic on Lifetime gets official premiere date

DJ Spinderella’s, born Deidra Muriel Roper, long Twitter thread from last week is still up on the platform, highlighting how Black women are left out of “historical narratives.” In one tweet she wrote, “Words cannot fully express my disappointment when I learned a decision was made to move forward with a Lifetime biopic that wrongfully excluded me from every aspect of development and production…”

You can watch the full movie, Salt-N-Pepa, on Lifetime’s official website here.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

