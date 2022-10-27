HBCU GO inks broadcast partnership with the HBCU Basketball Association

Starting next spring, HBCU BA grants HBCU GO cable, linear, streaming, broadcast, VOD and PPV rights to premiere its games.

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, which owns theGrio, has secured a distribution partnership between its free-streaming digital platform HBCU GO and the HBCU Basketball Association (HBCU BA), according to a news release.

Beginning with the spring 2023 season, the long-term partnership with HBCU BA grants HBCU GO cable, linear, streaming, broadcast, VOD and pay-per-view rights to premiere HBCU BA professional sporting events.

The HBCU BA professional basketball league, which was formed in June, was set up for HBCU players without NBA opportunities after college. HBCU BA also established a professional league called “A League of Our Own” for male and female HBCU athletes who will earn equal pay and equal playing time as part of the league’s “Equal Pay for Equal Play” mission, according to the news release.

Byron Allen, here at the inaugural theGrio Awards on Oct. 22, 2022 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, has secured a distribution partnership with the HBCU Basketball Association through his company’s HBCU GO streaming platform. (Photo: JC Olivera/Getty Images)

“HBCU GO is dedicated to producing stellar content and extending our lens and our voices to showcase the best that HBCUs have to offer,” Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group, said in the news release. “We are proud to give a home to the HBCU Basketball Association and to highlight a new generation of phenomenal athletes.”

HBCU BA Founder Kimberly Meadows Clark noted that she appreciates the opportunity to work with HBCU GO. “The HBCU BA is extremely grateful for this partnership. “For years, HBCUs have desired to be a part of major networks, programming, leagues and more,” she said. “Now through our business relationship with HBCU GO, the HBCU BA will continue to create space for our legacy and culture to be recognized. I thank Byron Allen, Clinton Evans and Curtis Symonds for seeing our vision and helping to bring it to life!”

The HBCU BA announcement comes on the heels of AMG landing several major advertising sponsors for the launch of Black college sports on HBCU GO and theGrio television network’s 2022-23 sports programming season, theGrio reported in last month.

HBCU GO is the leading media provider for the nation’s 107 historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

