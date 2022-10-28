Chris Redd leaves hospital after punch in face

The comedian was exiting his vehicle in front of a comedy club when a stranger approached and struck him.

“Saturday Night Live” alum Chris Redd was released from the hospital after being punched by a stranger outside a New York City comedy club Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Redd was exiting his vehicle in front of the Comedy Cellar in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village, where he was scheduled to perform, when a stranger approached and punched him in the face, according to TMZ. The New York City Police Department doesn’t “know the motive for the alleged assault.”

Redd was attacked “without prior conversation or provocation,” police said to the Times. He suffered a laceration to his face and was transported to Bellevue Hospital where he was treated and released.

Chris Redd, at the American Museum of Natural History Gala last year, has been released from the hospital after an assault. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for American Museum of Natural History)

TMZ posted photos of Redd receiving first aid. According to the outlet, the unidentified suspect snatched Redd’s Yuna chain during the altercation but Redd was able to recover it after the chain’s links broke apart and fell onto the street. The NYPD said the suspect fled the scene and his whereabouts are unknown.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Redd joined “SNL” in 2017 as a featured player, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He previously announced plans to leave the show after five seasons. He’s the eighth cast member to exit the long-running sketch comedy series ahead of the 48th season which recently premiered, theGrio has reported.

The actor-comedian won a 2018 Emmy Award with castmate Kenan Thompson, writer Will Stephen and composer Eli Brueggemann for Outstanding Music and Lyrics for the sketch song, “Come Back Barack.”

“Being a part of ‘SNL’ has been the experience of a lifetime,” he said in a statement, E! News reported. “Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth. Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I’m grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire ‘SNL’ organization.”

Redd worked on Thompson’s NBC sitcom, “Kenan.” In March, he starred in the Peacock, six-episode comedy series, “Bust Down.”

On Nov. 3, Redd’s new comedy special, “Why Am I Like This?,” will debut on HBO Max.

