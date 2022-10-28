William Jackson Harper joins ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

The Emmy-nominated actor from "The Good Place" joins the MCU in a still-unnamed role.

William Jackson Harper has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe! The actor from “The Good Place,” “Midsommar” and more is joining the vast franchise in the upcoming film, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

William Jackson Harper visits the SiriusXM Studios on Aug. 1, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Set to premiere in early 2023, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” is one of the most highly anticipated comic book films to come out of the MCU. With the upcoming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” film, the MCU ends “Phase 4” of its canon, and the upcoming “Ant-Man” project will kick off “Phase 5,” thrusting out characters into the mysterious and dangerous Quantum Realm.

While Marvel has been busy promoting the film, dropping official posters and a trailer earlier this week, now news comes of Harper’s involvement in the project. Described as a role still “under wraps,” by Deadline, Harper is indeed joining the Marvel Universe, tweeting out his involvement by simply writing, “Welp. Okay then.” Fans have already speculated which classic Marvel character Harper may be taking on, but for now viewers will have to wait for the film’s February release date for a concrete answer from the consistently elusive movie studio.

As TheGrio previously reported, the film will also introduce Jonathan Majors as the classic comic book supervillain, Kang the Conqueror. Speaking to Collider earlier this year, Majors said when discussing Kang, “I think the thing about Kang, even the comic books, he contains multitudes. For me, it’s a great exploration of myself, just to figure out how much of myself can I explore and share? That’s the opportunity that Kang and He Who Remains offers.”

The official trailer features a chilling appearance from Kang, who seems to offer the titular hero a way out of the Quantum Realm, but at a cost. He tells them, “I can get you home, and give you more time if you help me.”

Check out the thrilling trailer below:

‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” premieres in theaters Feb. 17, 2023.

