Jonathan Majors thrills as Kang the Conqueror in ‘Ant-Man’ trailer

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" opens Feb. 17, 2023, in theaters.

Loading the player...

Get ready for Kang the Conqueror. The legendary Marvel supervillain is set to make his official debut in the upcoming MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) film “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” with Jonathan Majors taking on the iconic role.

Marvel just dropped the first trailer for the third film in the ‘Ant-Man’ series, and it seems to foreshadow a major change in the stakes for the entire MCU.

As theGrio previously reported, Majors nabbed the role of Kang the Conqueror back in 2020, a major move for the actor on the heels of his acclaimed turn in “Lovecraft Country” on HBO. He technically made a brief appearance as Kang in the finale of the Disney+ series “Loki,” but it seems Kang is taking center stage in the upcoming “Ant-Man” film.

Jonathan Majors, seen this month at the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, will star as Kang the Conqueror in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film “Ant-Man: Quantumania.” (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The trailer reunites fans with Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Hope Van Dyne/Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) and their family as they accidentally open up a portal to the Quantum Realm. As they attempt to find their way back to their own reality, they stumble upon Kang, who promises them a way out … but at a cost.

“I can get you home, and give you more time if you help me,” he tells them in the trailer. Check out the thrilling trailer, set to Elton John’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.”

As theGrio previously reported, this is just the beginning for Kang and his pivotal role in the MCU, something Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige confirmed in July at San Diego Comic-Con. “It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there,” he told Comicbook.com.

“It’s amazing, and I said to him [Majors] there’s nobody’s shoulders I’d rather be putting the Multiverse Saga on than his. It’s really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It’s really pretty cool.”

“Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” a film centered around the supervillain himself, has also been officially announced.

‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” is set for theatrical release Feb. 17, 2023.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!