Xscape to receive ‘Lady of Soul’ honor at 2022 ‘Soul Train Awards’

The multi-platinum selling quartet join Jill Scott, Brandy and SWV as recipients of the annual award.

Xscape will receive the Lady of Soul award at the 2022 “Soul Train Awards” next month.

BET announced Friday that the R&B quartet featuring “Kandi” Burruss-Tucker, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Tamika and LaTocha Scott will receive the annual honor. During a period in the 1990s when female R&B groups like En Vogue, TLC and Jade were plentiful, Xscape stood out as one of the top hitmakers.

“Given how important “Soul Train” is to all of us, we’re so thankful to be honored with the ‘Lady of Soul’ Award this year,” said the ladies of Xscape in a statement. “It’s going to be an amazing night, and we can’t wait to see you all there.”

R&B group Xscape is to receive the Lady of Soul honor at 2022 “Soul Train Awards.” (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors)

The Georgia-bred group accumulated six Top 10 singles on the Billboard charts, including “Understanding,” “Just Kickin’ It,” “Who Can I Run To” and “My Little Secret.” The group’s first three albums — “Hummin’ Comin’ at ‘Cha (1993), “Off the Hook (1995)” and “Traces of My Lipstick (1998)” — were all certified platinum.

“Xscape is one of the most notable R&B supergroups of all time. Their powerful vocal harmonies laid the foundation for ‘90s R&B and some of today’s chart-topping hits,” said Connie Orlando, EVP of specials, music programming & music strategy. “Their sound is undeniably unique and masterful. We look forward to honoring these multi-talented artists collectively on R&B’s biggest stage, Soul Train Awards.”

The foursome will join past Lady of Soul recipients, including Jill Scott, Brandy, SWV and Faith Evans. Ashanti received the honor in 2021.

Comedian/actor Deon Cole will host the 2022 “Soul Train Awards,” which is scheduled for Nov. 13 at Las Vegas’ Orleans Arena. The pre-recorded broadcast premiere is scheduled for Nov. 27 on BET.

