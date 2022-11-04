‘Bel-Air’ star Coco Jones releases debut EP, ‘What I Didn’t Tell You’

The singer-actress' seven-song project is her major label debut on High Standardz-Def Jam Recordings.

Coco Jones, singer and star of Peacock’s “Bel-Air,” has released her debut EP, “What I Didn’t Tell You.” The project dropped on Friday via High Standardz-Def Jam Recordings.

“What I Didn’t Tell You” is a seven-song EP and marks her first release on a major label. Jones says the EP is an offering to fans who may mostly know her only as an actress, particularly her role as Hilary Banks on Peacock’s dramatic reboot of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

“‘What I Didn’t Tell You’ is all about the stories that happen off camera,” said Jones in a statement. “This project will hopefully share my real-life experiences with my fans and show them that I’m just like them. Sometimes people see me as the characters I play, but these stories are my own script.”

Coco Jones’ ‘What I Didn’t Tell You’ EP cover. (Courtesy of Def Jam)

The EP features previously released singles, “Caliber” and “ICU.” The former, with a video that Teyana Taylor-directed, was the EP’s debut single. It has garnered over three million views on YouTube so far and five million global streams, helping Jones earn a Best New Artist nomination at the 2022 BET Soul Train Awards.

“ICU”, Jones’ latest single, is a song she says is about the “push and pull of being in a relationship where the circumstances have changed. Growing in our career and personal goals, but growing apart at the same time.”

In addition to her new EP, Jones is featured on Babyface’s new album, “Girls Night Out.” Together, Jones and Babyface sing on the track, “Simple.” The single was released on Oct. 28 and the video debuted on Oct. 31. Each song on Babyface’s “Girls Night Out” album features the music veteran singing with a female guest, including Ari Lennox, Ella Mai, Kehlani and Baby Tate.

Jones made her live singing performance debut in June with “Love Is War,” a song that was released on an Amazon Music compilation album celebrating Black Music Month.

