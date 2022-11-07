Amandla Stenberg, Jodie Turner-Smith and more star in new ‘Star Wars’ series ‘The Acolyte’

The new series is set 100 years before the main "Star Wars" saga begins.

Loading the player...

The world of “Star Wars” continues to expand. A brand new series for Disney+ set in the galaxy far, far away, “The Acolyte,” has officially started production and announced its full cast, including stars like Amandla Stenberg and Jodie Turner-Smith.

Stenberg, known for roles in films like “The Hate U Give” and “The Hunger Games,” stars as the lead of the series created by Leslye Headland (the filmmaker also co-created the hit Netflix series “Russian Doll.”)

Amandla Stenberg attends the “Dear Evan Hansen” premiere at Walt Disney Concert Hall on Sept. 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

The full cast joining Stenberg in the intergalactic story includes “Queen & Slim”‘s Turner-Smith, Lee Jung-jae of “Squid Game,” Manny Jacinto of “The Good Place”, Dafne Keen, Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett, Dean-Charles Chapman and Carrie-Anne Moss, per Variety.

The series is set to take viewers to a time not yet seen in the “Star Wars” saga, set about 100 years before the events of “Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace.” Per the official description obtained by Variety, the series is, “a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.”

“A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated,” the synopsis concludes.

Stenberg took to Instagram earlier this year to share her excitement in joining the “Star Wars” legacy. She wrote to her followers, “Next stop: a galaxy far, far away…I am so excited to finally announce I’m joining Star Wars: #TheAcolyte ! Honored is an understatement. May the Force be with you 🖤.”

“The Acolyte” joins shows like “Andor” (currently dropping new episodes on Disney+), “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and the upcoming “Ahsoka” with Rosario Dawson in a leading role.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!