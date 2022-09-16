MCU and Lucasfilm titles for Disney+ shine bright at D23 fan event

Shows like the Samuel L. Jackson-led "Secret Invasion" and Rosario Dawson in "Ahsoka," pack the exciting lineup awaiting MCU and Star Wars fans.

Loading the player...

Last weekend, Disney held its annual D23 Expo. Described as its “ultimate fan event,” this year’s expo highlighted some of the biggest coming attractions from the giant media company — including, of course, the now-viral, debate-stirring trailer for “The Little Mermaid,” starring Halle Bailey.

One of the most exciting days, though, was when Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios and 20th Century Studios took the stage, showing off some of the exciting new projects on their release schedules set to entertain viewers.

Alan Bergman, chairman of Disney Studios Content, speaks onstage during D23 Expo 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, on Saturday. (Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Secret Invasion

Among the most compelling titles to come out of D23 was “Secret Invasion,” from Marvel Studios. Reuniting fans with Nick Fury — played, of course, by Samuel L. Jackson — Don Cheadle’s Colonel James Rhodes, and more, fans got to see a thrilling preview of their new series.

The trailer sees Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) confront Fury, who has been MIA for the past few films in the MCU. The latest threat facing Earth in this installment are the skulls, shapeshifting aliens who have been secretly infiltrating Earth for years. “This is my war alone,” Fury states in the trailer. “And I’m the last person standing between them and what they really want.”

“Secret Invasion” hits Disney+ next year.

Ironheart

Also charming fans at the event was the announcement of “Ironheart,” an upcoming series from “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler. Set after the events of the upcoming sequel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the series sees Dominique Thorne of “If Beale Street Could Talk” take on Riri Williams/Ironheart, a young genius inventor who makes her own armor similar to Iron Man’s. Per Disney’s press release, “Her unique take on building iron suits is both brilliant and flawed, and ‘Ironheart’ delves into the dynamics of tech versus magic.”

Anthony Ramos of “Hamilton” and “In the Heights” also stars in the series, which will hit Disney+ next year.

Andor

Over at Lucasfilm, the company continues to pump out more “Star Wars” sorcery, including “Andor,” which is just days away from premiering on Disney+. This series is set before popular stand-alone film “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and sees various stars reprising their roles from the flick, including Forest Whitaker. “The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved,” the official description explains.

At D23, the final trailer for the series was revealed, giving fans a glimpse into all the action, political intrigue and, of course, Whitaker’s performance as Saw Gerrera. “Andor” premieres Sept. 21. Check out the clip below:

Ahsoka

A beloved character since the popular animated series, “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” the Jedi Ahsoka has since appeared in the live action show, “The Mandalorian.” In it, she was played by Rosario Dawson, who is set to reprise the role in a series entirely based on the character.

Rosario Dawson attends the panel for “The Mandalorian” series at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California, on May 28, 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

“Set after the fall of the Empire, ‘Ahsoka’ follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy,” the description obtained by theGrio details. While they did not reveal any footage or trailers for the highly anticipated series, the show is set to debut on Disney+ next year, meaning our first glimpse at “Ahsoka” should come sooner rather than later.

For more on all the Disney magic at D23 this year, head to the official site here.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!