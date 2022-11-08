10 gift-worthy tech gadgets to jump-start your holiday shopping

Got a technophile in your life? Check out theGrio’s guide to great gadgets and high-tech goodies perfect for gifting.



Loading the player...

With Starbucks’ seasonal drinks on the menu and Mariah Carey fully defrosted, it is officially the holiday season, which means it’s time to start making our lists and checking them twice. And since the technophiles in our lives tend to always be one step ahead, we’re naturally inspired to shop for them as early as possible.

Photo: AdobeStock

Below, we’ve rounded up 10 of some of this season’s hottest gadgets — whether you’re shopping for an extreme note-taker, an interior design buff, or the kids, we’ve got you covered. Even better, quite a few of these brands are offering early Black Friday deals, so you can really stay ahead of the shopping curve this season.

The better to hear with

Raycon Fitness Earbuds in flare red (image: Raycon)

From Meghan Markle to the hosts of theGrio Black Podcast Network, it seems just about everybody has a podcast these days. For the person in your life who never misses a single episode, Raycon earbuds, founded by the one and only Ray J, come highly rated and in an array of colors.

Raycon Fitness Earbuds ($119.99)

For the detailed note-taker

Moleskine Smart Writing Set (Image: Moleskine)

Experts have long declared writing by hand the best way to remember just about anything. Meanwhile, technology has made writing notes on the fly easy. Cult-favorite journal company Moleskine has married both worlds with its Smart Writing Set, a smart notebook and pen that digitally transcribes as you jot your ideas down. Perfect for the writers, designers, artists, and fervent note-takers in your life.

Moleskine Smart Writing Set ($279)

For the social media maven

Ray-Ban Stories Wayfarer (Image: Ray-Ban)

There are so many moments in life worth capturing; a fact the social media mavens in our lives prove every chance they get. Make sure they never miss a moment with legacy sunglass brand Ray-Ban’s new Ray-Ban Stories, the latest in wearable tech. These frames, sold as both eyeglasses and sunglasses in three different styles, include a discreetly embedded camera that allows the wearer to capture photos and videos, answer calls, and even update their social media feeds in the blink of an eye.

Ray-Ban Stories ($329–$379)

For the adventurer living in a virtual reality

Meta Quest 2 VR Goggles and Two Touch Controllers (Image: Meta)

VR technology is both entertaining and problem-solving; by simply strapping on a pair of space-age goggles, you can be transported to a high-impact workout class, wander around cities you’ve longed to visit, or mentally level up in a game. For the person who may feel more at home in the metaverse than the physical world, Meta Quest 2 VR goggles may be top of their list.

Meta Quest 2 VR Goggles ($399)

For the fine art lover

Samsung Frame TV (Image: Samsung)

We’ve come a long way from the huge cabinet styles of our elders’ era, but while TVs have gotten thinner they haven’t necessarily gotten more stylish. Enter Samsung’s Frame TV, a stylish, sleek television that can seamlessly blend in with any interior decor and double for fine art. Ranging in prices, sizes and styles, this TV is perfect for the style and art-conscious television fanatics in your life.

Samsung Frame TV (roughly $549.99 to $3,299.99)

For those who like to indulge

The Barteisan Cocktail Maker (Image: Bartisan)

Just like coffee can now be prepared with the press of a button, so can the perfect cocktail. Whether you know a holiday host with the most or the home bartender aspiring to master the art of the cocktail, an electric cocktail maker is a gift that keeps the buzz going for the folks in your life who love to indulge. We recommend Bartesian’s Premium Cocktail and Margarita Machine.

Bartesian’s Premium Cocktail and Margarita Machine ($366)

For the workout junkie — or newbie

Tonal Workout Mirror (Image: Tonal)

Is there someone in your life who never misses a workout — or has expressed interest in adopting a regime? Encourage them this holiday season with a major home gym upgrade that allows them to virtually summon world-renowned trainers on demand right from the comfort of their own home. The Serena Williams-approved Tonal home mirror is designed for the gym rat, novice, and everyone in between.

Tonal (Financing begins at $73 a month)

To keep them hydrated

Hidrate Spark Pro in sea glass (Image: Hidrate Spark)

Reusable water bottles are better for the environment, can keep your liquids cool or hot for hours on end, come in an array of patterns and sizes, and now, thanks to smart technology, some even remind you to take a sip. Help a loved one keep track of their health goals or simply keep up with their daily H2O intake with a Hidrate Spark Pro smart water bottle. These Bluetooth-powered customizable smart bottles come in five different colors, glow when you need to take a sip, and pair with a convenient app.

Hidrate Spark Pro ($49 to $69)

For the budding artist

3Doodler Start (Image: 3Doodler)

The imagination of a young mind is often best expressed through art. Surprise the budding artist in your life with the ability to bring their greatest creations to life with a 3D pen. The 3Doodler Start Pen is a great gateway into 3D art, STEM, and creativity for any young doodler. 3Doodler also offers pens for more advanced doodlers including teens and adults.

3Doodler Start Pen ($49.99)

For the whole family

Headlightz Beanie in tie-dye green (Image: Roq Innovation)

Bundling up for a winter evening walk doesn’t have to mean forgoing safety or style. Thanks to Headlightz, practicality, safety, and style all come together in a rechargeable LED winter beanie. Created by a Black woman, the hat comes in a variety of colors and patterns, perfect for everyone in the family.

Headlightz ($24.99)

Kay Wicker is a lifestyle writer for theGrio covering health, wellness, travel, beauty, fashion, and the myriad ways Black people live and enjoy their lives. She has previously created content for magazines, newspapers, and digital brands.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black’ with Maiysha Kai.