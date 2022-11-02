You get a fave! You get a fave! You get a fave! Oprah’s favorite Black-owned things for 2022

In her highly anticipated annual gift guide, Oprah includes several Black-owned brands among her favorite things for 2022.

It’s no secret that Oprah Winfrey is an expert gift-giver. From giving away everything from cars to family homes, Winfrey is like a modern-day Santa Claus. Each year, she shares a sprinkle of her gift-giving magic with the release of her ”Favorite Things.” With this year’s list, she once again shares her curated favorites — highlighting several Black-owned brands — with options for everyone.

Beauty

Asutra Silk Eye Pillow — Co-owned by tennis icon Venus Williams, Asutra offers weighted silk eye masks. These customizable, lavender-infused eye pillows block light and have features (like a freezable gel insert) for the ultimate relaxation. $22 at amazon & available at asutra.com

241 Cosmetics Classic Lip Gloss Collection — Twin founders and Eritrean political refugees Feven and Helena Yohannes are making sure everyone’s lip gloss is poppin’ this holiday season. The 241 Cosmetic lip gloss kit features six shades that complement all skin tones. $80 AT AMAZON & available at 241cosmetics.com

Oprah highlights several Black-owned brands on her 2022 Oprah’s Favorite Things List. (Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 List)

Bodynanny Eucalyptus Sugar Scrub Set — Mixing aromatherapy and exfoliation, Oprah’s longtime pedicurist Gloria Williams, aka the Footnanny has expanded into body care with scrubs that will help you fight the dry skin that often accompanies the winter months. $40 AT AMAZON & available on footnanny.com

Grace Eleyae All-Satin Knot Turban — Protective and stylish, GraceEleyae’s satin-lined, knotted turbans create a perfectly elegant turbaned look without the complicated wrapping. $40 AT AMAZON & available on graceeleyae.com

Tech

Roq Innovation Headlightz LED Baseball Cap — This Chicago-based, woman-owned brand is helping to boost safety at night with its LED illuminated baseball cap. The unisex caps feature a rechargeable light that won’t leave wearers in the dark during late-night walks. $25 AT AMAZON & available at roq-innovation.com

For Kids

Brown Toy Box Dadisi Academy Giant STEM Puzzle — Helping Black children positively see themselves in various contexts, Brown Toy Box produces giant puzzles showing Black characters performing STEM activities like coding. $25 AT AMAZON & available at browntoybox.com

Pink Picasso Paint by Numbers Kits — Help kids tap into their creativity and spend less time on screens with these numbered painting kits. These colorfully designed kits include printed canvases, four brushes, and mini pots of acrylic paint, making it easy to turn your living room into a mini art studio. $22 AT AMAZON & available at pinkpicassokits.com

Food/Cooking

Kitchens of Africa East Meets West — Inspired by the traditional flavors of East African dishes, Kitchens of Africa’s sauce set offers a taste of Africa at home. Whether it’s in a stew, on top of meat or vegetables, these sauces will elevate any dish. $85 AT AMAZON & available at kitchensofafrica.com

Wellness

Oprah’s “The Life You Want” Love and Happiness Journal — Intended to help improve one’s relationship with themselves and others, this journal includes guided prompts and thought-provoking questions. $30 AT AMAZON & available at oprahdaily.com/oprahjournal

“The Life You Want” Daily Inspiration Cards — Start each day of the year with an inspirational quote to help you set intentions for the day. This 365-card set features Oprah Winfrey’s favorite quotes on one side and breathing exercises on the other. $50 AT AMAZON & available at oprahdaily.com/dailyinspirationcards

