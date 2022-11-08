Black creativity was the look of the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards

Lenny Kravitz, Virgil Abloh, Law Roach, and more were honored at the "Oscars of Fashion," also known as the 2022 CFDA Awards.

Fashion’s favorite color may be black, but the mood was light on Monday night at the CFDA Fashion Awards. Known in the industry as the “Oscars of Fashion,” the 2022 ceremony took place at New York City’s Casa Cipriani, where an illuminated ivory step-and-repeat was a fashion-forward pivot from the typical red carpet, providing a canvas upon which the evening’s looks could shine.

(from left) Janelle Monáe, Lenny Kravitz and Law Roach Photos: Getty Images

As previously reported by theGrio, the evening’s honorees included Lenny Kravitz, who was awarded the coveted Fashion Icon award. Also honored were acclaimed stylist and creative director Law Roach, who won the CFDA’s inaugural Stylist Award; veteran stylist Patti Wilson (the Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard); United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed (accepting the Environmental Sustainability Award on behalf of the U.N.); and a one-time Special Anniversary Award to designer Jeffrey Banks in honor of the CFDA’s 60th year. SKIMS founding partner Emma Grede was also honored with an Innovation Award alongside husband Jens Grede and business partner Kim Kardashian, and Virgil Abloh was posthumously honored with the CFDA’s Board of Trustees Award.

Along with the honorees in attendance on Monday night were a bevy of celebs, including Kerry Washington, Regina Hall, Trevor Noah, Janelle Monáe, Halle Bailey, and Jesse Williams, among others. Also present were the majority of this year’s Black design nominees—Aurora James (Brother Vellies), Christopher John Rogers, LaQuan Smith, Jerry Lorenzo (Fear of God), Brandon Blackwood and Lauren Harwell Godfrey — though unfortunately, none would take home prizes this year. Nevertheless, all came dressed to make fashion statements, as evidenced by our gallery of the evening’s looks.

Law Roach and Kerry Washington Law Roach and Kerry Washington attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Kerry Washington Kerry Washington attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Lenny Kravitz Lenny Kravitz attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Patti Wilson Patti Wilson attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Patti Wilson Patti Wilson attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Aurora James Aurora James attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Regina Hall Regina Hall attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Khloé Kardashian and LaQuan Smith Khloé Kardashian and LaQuan Smith attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Keke Palmer Keke Palmer attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Janelle Monáe Janelle Monáe attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Jesse Williams Jesse Williams attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Trevor Noah Trevor Noah attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Jaden Smith Jaden Smith attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Lauren Harwell Godfrey Lauren Harwell Godfrey attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Jeffrey Banks and Susan Scafidi Jeffrey Banks and Susan Scafidi attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images) Jerry Lorenzo Jerry Lorenzo attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Gabriella Karefa-Johnson Gabriella Karefa-Johnson attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Ayo Edebiri (L) and Amy Sherald Ayo Edebiri (L) and Amy Sherald attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) La La Anthony La La Anthony attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Halle Bailey Halle Bailey attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Natalia Bryant Natalia Bryant attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Precious Lee Precious Lee attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Anok Yai Anok Yai attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Paloma Elsesser and Carlos Nazario Paloma Elsesser and Carlos Nazario attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Cassie Cassie attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Willy Chavarria and Moses Sumney Willy Chavarria and Moses Sumney attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Hassan Pierre and Hannah Bronfman Hassan Pierre and Hannah Bronfman attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) CaSandra Diggs CFDA President CaSandra Diggs attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images) Raul Lopez and Hiandra Martinez Raul Lopez and Hiandra Martinez attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Tinashe Tinashe attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Raisa Flowers Raisa Flowers attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Ugbad Abdi Ugbad Abdi attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Tayshia Adams Tayshia Adams attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Richie Shazam Richie Shazam attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Wisdom Kaye Wisdom Kaye attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Adesuwa Aighewi Adesuwa Aighewi attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Carly Cushnie Carly Cushnie attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images) Taofeek Abijako (L) and Jacques Agbobly Taofeek Abijako (L) and Jacques Agbobly attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images) Sami Miró Sami Miró attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Kaliegh Garris Former Miss Teen USA Kaliegh Garris attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Brandon Blackwood Brandon Blackwood attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Christopher John Rogers and Christina Chanel Ripley Christopher John Rogers and Christina Chanel Ripley attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Law Roach and Kerry Washington Law Roach and Kerry Washington attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The full list of the 2022 CFDA Fashion Award winners is below (h/t Vogue):

CFDA’s 2022 Fashion Icon Award:

Lenny Kravitz

The Board of Trustees Award:

Virgil Abloh

Environmental Sustainability Award:

The United Nations

Founder’s Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert:

Andrew Bolton, Wendy Yu curator in charge, the Metropolitan Museum of Art

American Menswear Designer of the Year:

Emily Adams Bode Aujla for Bode

Special Anniversary Award:

Jeffrey Banks

Stylist Award:

Law Roach

American Emerging Designer of the Year:

Elena Velez

Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award:

Laurie Lynn Stark and Richard Stark for Chrome Hearts

Innovation Award:

Kim Kardashian, Co-Founder and CEO Jens Grede, and Founding Partner and Chief Product Officer Emma Grede for Skims

Positive Social Influence Award:

Prabal Gurung, Laura Kim, Phillip Lim, Tina Leung, and Ezra William for The House of Slay

American Accessory Designer of the Year:

Raul Lopez for Luar

The Media Award in Honor of Eugenia Sheppard:

Patti Wilson

Maiysha Kai is theGrio’s lifestyle editor, covering all things Black and beautiful. Her work is informed by two decades of experience in fashion and entertainment, great books and aesthetics, and the brilliance of Black culture. She is also the editor-author of Body: Words of Change series.

