Daniel Kaluuya to join ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ sequel

The highly anticipated sequel to "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" is set to hit theaters next summer.

Nov 8, 2022
Daniel Kaluuya is heading into the superhero genre! The Academy Award-winning actor is officially joining the voice cast of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” the official sequel to the hit 2018 film, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

Kaluuya is set to join the film as Hobart “Hobie” Brown, also known as Spider-Punk. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the character is a recent creation in the Marvel Comics universe, first appearing in 2015. Writer Dan Slott and artist Olivier Coipel created Brown, “a homeless teenager who becomes a hero to the oppressed citizens of New York in his dimensional universe.”

The first “Spider-Verse” film was a smash hit for Sony, winning an Oscar for Best Animated Feature and currently standing as the most critically acclaimed “Spider-Man” film of all time. Like the first film, this sequel will reunite viewers with Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), an Afro-Latino kid from Brooklyn, New York who takes on the role of Spider-Man (all previous “Spider-Man” films focused on the classic Marvel character, Peter Parker, as the titular character).

Daniel Kaluuya is to join the voice cast of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” sequel. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

In the sequel, Miles — “Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man — is forced to reunite with Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and a new cadre of Spider-People to face off against a powerful villain,” The Reporter noted.

As theGrio previously reported, the film’s theatrical debut was set for October before the announcement of a April 2023 release date. The writer and producer tweeted that the new release date simply gave the creatives more time to “make it great.”

The film’s sequel is scheduled to hit theaters on June 2, 2023. The third installment in the trilogy, “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse,” is planned for a March 29, 2024 release.

