‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ second trailer highlights Whitney Houston’s soaring vocals

The upcoming film on the life of "The Voice" will hit theaters this holiday season.

Loading the player...

The holiday movie season is around the corner and one of the biggest biopics of the year just dropped its second trailer. “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” highlights the life and career of the late music titan Whitney Houston, with Naomi Ackie taking on the major role.

The upcoming film is described as a “no-holds-barred portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman,” and is hitting theaters this Christmas. Per the official synopsis obtained by theGrio, audiences will take on an “inspirational, poignant — and so emotional — journey through Houston’s trailblazing life and career, with show-stopping performances and a soundtrack of the icon’s most beloved hits as you’ve never heard them before.”

Naomi Ackie in TRISTAR pictures I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY

While the first trailer highlighted the titular hit song by “The Voice,” this second trailer centers around one of her other hits and one of the biggest songs of all time: her cover of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You,” recorded for the “The Bodyguard” movie soundtrack.

Diving deep into some of the more complex and intense aspects of her career, the trailer kicks off with an interview where she’s questioned about her music not being, “Black enough.” Ackie, as Houston, responds in the clip, “Who said that? That’s just bull and it makes me angry, actually it’s hateful and uninformed. My whole life, ‘She ain’t Black enough, she ain’t white enough.’ Well how about, ‘She’s not obedient enough?’ How about, ‘She ain’t fearful enough?'”

She adds in the trailer, “I sing what I want to sing, be how I want to be and reach as big an audience as I can.” The trailer then weaves between various moments in Houston’s life, from her strained relationship with her father, to her marriage to Bobby Brown and of course, her iconic performance at Super Bowl XXV.

The film, as theGrio previously reported, is fully backed by the Houston estate, unlike other attempted biopics on the “How Will I Know” singer. This gives the film access to her entire catalog, which is a focal point in both trailers for the film so far.

Joining Ackie in the cast are Stanley Tucci as Clive Davis, Ashton Sanders as Bobby Brown, Tamara Tunie as Cissy Houston, Nafessa Williams as Robyn Crawford and Clarke Peters as her father John Houston.

“I Wanna Dance with Somebody” premieres in theaters Dec. 23.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!