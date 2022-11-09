Snoop Dogg biopic in development at Universal

Snoop will also co-produce the film and "Black Panther" co-writer Joe Robert Cole will pen the screenplay.

A Snoop Dogg biopic is in the works. Universal Pictures is developing a definitive film chronicling the life of the multi-platinum rapper.

Snoop Dogg will also produce the as-yet-to-be-titled biopic, which will serve as the inaugural film of his Death Row Pictures, according to The Wrap.

“I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I’m trying to portray on screen, and the memory I’m trying to leave behind,” Snoop Dogg said. “It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni.”

Snoop Dogg, seen here at the “Queen & Slim” premiere at AFI FEST 2019, will co-produce a biopic about his life. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Allen Hughes — best known for films like “Menace to Society” and “Dead Presidents” with brother Albert Hughes, as well as solo directing the HBO docuseries, “The Defiant Ones” — is slated to direct the film.

“Snoop Dogg is one of the most internationally beloved figures in hip-hop,” Hughes said. “There’s just something about his energy that brings people of all walks of life together. Snoop Dogg, not just the artist, but the man and his brand, has transcended generations with his connection and appeal to audiences.”

Joe Robert Cole will write the screenplay. He is best known for co-writing Marvel’s “Black Panther” films with Ryan Coogler. Death Row Pictures’ Sara Ramaker will be co-producing the film with Snoop Dogg and Hughes.

“I’ve been a fan of Snoop since “Deep Cover,” Cole said. “His music and the films of Allen Hughes have left an indelible mark on me over my life. What excites me most is the humanity of Snoop’s journey to international icon. Universal has proven they can guide a movie like this to something special. I’m proud to be a part of the team.”

Universal Pictures has had success with rap-related films, including “Straight Outta Compton,” a 2015 biopic about influential hip-hop group, N.W.A. (Lakeith Stanfield portrayed Snoop Dogg in the film), as well as 2002’s “8 Mile” starring Eminem. Both films grossed more than $200 million at the box office.

Snoop Dogg, a 16-time Grammy Award-nominee, has been affecting rap and pop culture for more than three decades. He’s released hit albums like 1993’s “Doggystyle,” made successful ventures into film, television and recently, an animated children’s web series, “Doggyland.”

