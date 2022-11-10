Mariah Carey primetime Christmas special to air on CBS

"Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!," to be taped during Carey's two Christmas concerts at Madison Square Garden next month, will also stream on Paramount+.

Mariah Carey will celebrate the holidays on primetime television. The singer will premiere the special “Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!” Dec. 20 on CBS and Paramount+.

The five-time Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter announced on “CBS Mornings” that she will perform a two-hour special, featuring many of her holiday favorites.

Production will occur during her two-night run at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Dec. 13 and 16. The Garden shows, which sold out in an hour, are part of a holiday mini-tour that will stop at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Dec. 9 and 11.

Mariah Carey’s latest holiday special, “Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!,” will premiere Dec. 20 on CBS and Paramount+. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for dick clark productions)

Carey last performed a Christmas concert in 2019 and she hinted that she will add some “new sections” to the show. This may include songs that she didn’t perform in 2019 that fans have since requested.

Her nearly 30 years of Christmas entertainments are very popular. The 1994 single, “All I Want For Christmas is You,” is not only an annual holiday staple, but it reached Number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2019, 2020 and 2021. The song’s accompanying album, “Merry Christmas,” is certified 8-times platinum, while her 2010 album, “Merry Christmas II You” has gone gold.

Earlier this month, Carey released a children’s picture book, “The Christmas Princess.” It is the first children’s book that she has written. Her co-writer is Michaela Angela Davis, who co-penned Carey’s memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah.” Fuuji Takashi is the illustrator.

“Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!” will cap off what’s been a milestone year for Carey. In June, she was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

