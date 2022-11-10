‘SNL’ writers reportedly boycott show ahead of Dave Chappelle episode

The Emmy Award-winning comedian has come under fire in the past for his remarks regarding the LGBTQ+ community.

Loading the player...

Dave Chappelle is set to host “Saturday Night Live” this weekend — his third time — yet according to media reports, the show’s writing staff has pushed back on his involvement.

Chappelle’s return to “SNL” is not unexpected. The Emmy Award-winning comedian hosted post-election episodes of the live series after two key elections. He was the host on Nov. 7, 2020 following the election of President Joe Biden and on Nov. 12, 2016 following the election of then-President Donald Trump.

This latest “SNL” hosting gig, however, comes after “The Chappelle Show” creator’s controversial and highly publicized Netflix special, which featured remarks about the trans community that some perceived as transphobic.

Dave Chappelle performs during a midnight pop-up show on Oct. 16, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The comedian is scheduled to host “Saturday Night Live” on Nov. 12 amid reports of a boycott by some of the show’s writers. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for ABA)

Ahead of the upcoming episode, some “SNL” writers are planning on sitting out the episode because of Chappelle’s involvement, according to Page Six. A source told the outlet that while none of the players on the show plan to boycott, some “are not going to do the show.”

Meanwhile, TMZ is reporting that the staff meetings have been completely full during this week’s rehearsal period for the Chappelle-helmed episode. A Chappelle representative told the outlet that every writer was pitching sketch ideas “as they normally do.”

The “SNL” cast recently welcomed its first nonbinary cast-member, Molly Kearney, and at least one of the writers is transgender, TMZ reported.

As theGrio previously reported, Chappelle’s 2021 special sparked major conversations around transphobia, homophobia, free speech and the state of comedy.

Celebrities and foundations such as GLAAD and the National Black Justice Coalition called out Chappelle’s jokes, while highlighting the very real threat Black transgender people in the United States face on a daily basis. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos publicly defended the special repeatedly — citing free speech — even amid walkouts from Netflix staff.

“Saturday Night Live” with Dave Chappelle will air at 11:30 p.m. ET on Saturday (Nov. 12) on NBC.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!