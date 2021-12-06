Dave Chappelle to appear at Netflix stand-up festival

The comedian was recently under fire after his latest special 'The Closer' hit the streaming service

Loading the player...

Netflix has announced a major comedy festival coming to audiences in 2022, with a lineup that includes Dave Chappelle, who recently found himself under fire after his latest special, The Closer.

The festival is entitled Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival and will be held in 25 venues next year, including The Hollywood Bowl and The Greek Theater. In addition to Chappelle, the festival also boasts other major comedic talents including Kevin Hart, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, and more.

Netflix Is a Joke was originally scheduled for 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shutdowns postponed it, theGrio previously reported.

Comedian Dave Chappelle campaigns for Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang on January 30, 2020 in North Charleston, South Carolina. The comedian has endorsed the candidate and performs the second of two South Carolina campaign benefit shows Thursday evening in Charleston. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

The festival will not only celebrate Netflix’s vast efforts in producing comedy content but will also prove to be a perfect opportunity to shoot more specials. According to The Hollywood Reporter, many of the sets will be filmed to air as brand new specials for the streamer.

Netflix’s director of stand-up and comedy formats, Robbie Praw, shared in a statement, “It’s absolutely thrilling for Netflix to be hosting a comedy festival of this magnitude in Los Angeles…we were so disappointed to postpone the event last spring and our line-up of comedians can’t wait to bring much needed laughs to audiences in LA and around the world on Netflix.”

Praw continued, “Netflix Is A Joke Festival is going to give comedy fans the opportunity to see the greats and discover new faces in one of the greatest cities in the world.”

While acts like Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are set to headline other venues, Chappelle will take on The Hollywood Bowl. Chappelle and his special The Closer was widely criticized as transphobic, with trans activists and employees at Netflix staging a walkout while urging the streamer to take the social off of the platform, theGrio previously reported. Netflix has continued to stand by the comedian, while co-CEO Ted Sarandos acknowledged that they “screwed up” in their response to the employees.

Dave Chappelle attends Backstage Creations Giving Suite At The 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for Backstage Creations)

Check out the rest of the confirmed comics for the festival, per The Hollywood Reporter: Ali Wong, Amy Poehler, Amy Schumer, Aziz Ansari, Bert Kreischer, Bill Burr, Chelsea Handler, Chris Rock, Conan O’Brien, Cristela Alonzo, David Letterman, Deon Cole, Ellen DeGeneres, Felipe Esparza, Fortune Feimster, Hasan Minhaj, and Ronny Chieng, Iliza Shlesinger, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Jerry Seinfeld, John Mulaney, Jonathan Van Ness, Ken Jeong, Kevin Hart, Kevin Smith, Larry David, Maya Rudolph, and Gretchen Lieberum, Michael McIntyre, Mike Birbiglia, Mike Myers, and David O. Russell, Nick Kroll, Nicole Byer, Patton Oswalt, Pete Davidson, Ray Romano, Seth Rogen, Theo Von, Tig Notaro, Tim Robinson, and Tina Fey.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Acting Up”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!