Drake, 21 Savage album ‘Her Loss’ debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200

"Her Loss" marks Drake's 12th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 and 21 Savage's third.

Loading the player...

Drake and 21 Savage’s collaboration album “Her Loss” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The duo released the album on Nov. 4.

“Her Loss” earned over 404,000 equivalent album units in its first week, according to Billboard. Much of that number stems from streaming, with the album’s 16 songs earning 513.56 million on-demand official streams. It’s the highest first-week streaming numbers for an R&B/hip-hop release this year for Billboard and the fourth largest streaming week overall.

This is Drake’s 12th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart. He now has the third most No. 1 albums in Billboard 200 history, breaking a tie with Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand and Taylor Swift. The Beatles and Jay-Z are the top two with 19 and 14 No. 1 albums, respectively.

Drake’s last No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 came earlier this year. He released “Honestly, Nevermind,” an album full of mostly dance and house tracks, in June. The album included the single “Jimmy Crooks” with 21 Savage, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Her Loss” is also 21 Savage’s third No. 1 Billboard 200 release. His first two were 2019’s “I Am > I Was,” and 2020’s “Savage Mode II” with producer Metro Boomin.

The album reached the top of the charts despite controversy following its release. Drake was publicly criticized for some offensive rhymes that imply rapper Megan Thee Stallion lied about getting shot in the foot by rapper Tory Lanez in the song “Circo Loco.” Megan responded in a tweet, posting “I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name.”

Vogue magazine’s publisher, Condé Nast, is also suing both Drake and 21 Savage. The duo posted a fake cover story of them in an issue of Vogue as part of the promotional roll-out leading up to the release of “Her Loss.” Condé Nast said the use of the “counterfeit” issue was not “authorized,” and filed a $4 million lawsuit against the two rappers.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!