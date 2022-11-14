Hulu + Live TV adds 5 Allen Media Group television networks, including Weather Channel and TheGrio-TV

The Weather Channel and Comedy.TV are now live on Hulu + Live TV; The Weather Channel en Español, JusticeCentral.TV and TheGrio Television Network are coming soon.

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, which owns theGrio, has signed a deal to make five of its television networks available on the Hulu + Live TV streaming service as part of the company’s ongoing expansion.

The Weather Channel, The Weather Channel en Español, Comedy.TV, JusticeCentral.TV and TheGrio Television Network are the five networks being carried on Hulu + Live TV.

“Partnering with Hulu is another major step in the continued growth and expansion of our Allen Media Group television networks,” said Allen, AMG’s founder, chairman and CEO, in a statement early Monday.

Five television networks of Allen Media Group, the company owned and helmed by Byron Allen (above), will be available for streaming on Hulu + Live TV. (Photo: Allen Media Group)

Now live is The Weather Channel, which is widely considered the global standard for all news and information related to weather and climate. The Weather Channel en Español, the name of AMG’s recently debuted Spanish-language version, will launch soon on Hulu + Live TV.

Comedy.TV is devoted to the funniest comedians in the business, with a range of live performances, game shows, sitcoms, talk programs, variety shows, and films. It, too, is now live on Hulu + Live TV.

Streaming for JusticeCentral.TV, a channel devoted to the most significant legal cases in the world, with Emmy Award-winning or nominated court shows, is coming soon, as is TheGrio Television Network, promising an array of acclaimed movies, documentaries, television shows and specials with a distinctly African American consumer focus.

The acquisition of millions of Hulu + Live TV subscribers has accelerated the development of AMG networks’ domestic linear distribution, the fastest-growing television network portfolio. Current U.S. carriers that provide the 12 AMG-owned television networks include Comcast, ATT/DirecTV, YouTube TV, Spectrum, Altice, DISH, Verizon FiOS, Cox Communications, Mediacom, and others.

“Hulu is a phenomenal platform showcasing excellent content,” Allen said. “We are thrilled to add our networks to the Hulu + Live TV lineup, and we look forward to a long relationship for years to come.”

