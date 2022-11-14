Nick Cannon welcomes child No. 11, with baby No. 12 on the way

The host of "The Masked Singer" has welcomed Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon with Abby De La Rosa.

Congratulations are in order for Nick Cannon! The multihyphenate welcomed his 11th child last week, with his 12th currently on the way.

Cannon and Abby De La Rosa shared the news of their newborn child on Instagram last week. Their baby girl, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, was born on Nov. 11, 2022. The two already share 16-month-old twins together, Zion and Zillion.

Cannon wrote in his caption of the post, “11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for “BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON” to arrive!” This comes a few weeks after Cannon and Alyssa Scott announced that they’re expecting “The Masked Singer” host’s 12th child in a now-deleted Instagram post, per The Today Show.

Cannon went on to lift up De La Rosa and her motherhood journey, writing, “You make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself. Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother.”

“Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness and inspiration,” he continued to write. “Thank you!! If I don’t say it enough! You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day!” Writing directly to his daughter, he added, “BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!!”

Beautiful Zeppelin joins her twin siblings Zion and Zillion (16 months), as well as Cannon’s other children. These include, per People Magazine, his twins with Mariah Carey, Monroe and Moroccan (11 years old), Legendary Love (4 months) with Bre Tiesi, Onyx Ice Cole (2 months) who he shares with LaNisha Cole, his kids with Brittany Bell, Golden Sagon (5), Powerful Queen (22 months) and Rise Messiah (7 weeks). Cannon and Scott also are parents to Zen, who as theGrio previously reported, passed away in December 2021 at 5 months old.

In an interview earlier this year, Cannon opened up about his fatherhood journey, including his thoughts on people’s perception on why he has so many children. “I just want to be the best father I can possibly be, and lean into it,” he said on “The Big Tigger Morning Show” on V-103, theGrio previously reported.

“I embrace all my children, I love children, but I wasn’t setting out to be Father Abraham, I just embrace it. A lot of people have a lot of children as well and they kinda keep it quiet or they don’t talk about it. I lean into mine.”

