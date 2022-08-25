Nick Cannon announces ninth child is on way, his third with Brittany Bell

The two already share a son, Golden, and a daughter, Powerful Queen.

Nick Cannon is set to become a father for the ninth time.

The actor and TV host announced on Wednesday that he and Brittany Bell are expecting their third child together, US Magazine reports. The two already share a son, Golden, and daughter, Powerful Queen.

Actor and TV host Nick Cannon announced via social media video that he and Brittany Bell are expecting another child. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Cannon revealed his latest baby announcement via a video shared on social media of a maternity photoshoot with Bell.

“Time Stopped and This Happened… @missbbell #Sunshine #SonRISE,” Cannon captioned the clip.

In July, Cannon welcomed his eighth child — a son — with model Bre Tiesi. At the time, she wrote about her natural birth experience on Instagram.

“I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth,” Tiesi wrote via Instagram, People reported. “This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely.”

People reported that Cannon responded under her post saying: “You never cease to amaze me!! Full of passion, drive, focus, brilliance and most importantly love,” Cannon responded. “Honored and privileged to experience this beautiful miracle with you! Thank you for the greatest gift any human can give to another. For this my love is forever indebted.”

Cannon is also father to twins he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey as well as twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa. De La Rosa is currently expecting a third child but hasn’t confirmed if Cannon is the father. Additionally, the actor and Alyssa Scott welcomed a baby boy last summer but he tragically passed away in December after battling a rare form of brain cancer, NBC News reports.

Nick Cannon shares one set of twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with singer Mariah Carey. They were at the Kids Choice Awards in 2017. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

As reported previously by theGrio, Cannon spoke to Men’s Health earlier this year about being active in the lives of his children, saying, “Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably engaged throughout my children’s day, more often than the average adult can be.”

“If I’m not physically in the same city with my kids, I’m talking to them before they go to school,” he said, “via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am [in the same city, I’m] driving my kids to school, like making sure I pick ’em up.”

Cannon recently appeared on the “Lip Service” podcast, where, when asked if he is expecting three more children, he said, “I don’t know, it could be.”

When Cannon co-hosted Entertainment Tonight in July, he hinted that more children could be on the way this year. He made the remarks prior to Tiesi giving birth and Bell’s pregnancy announcement.

“I allow the women in my life to kind of share their news on their own, because then it doesn’t make it look like I’m trying to get publicity. When they’re ready to speak on who and what and where, I support. For now I’ll just let them talk. That’s why I said the stork is on the way. We’ll see how it trickles down!” he said, adding that “You would be safe to bet on three [children] in 2022!”

