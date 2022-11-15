Exclusive: FX’s ‘Kindred’ releases official trailer

The series, based on Octavia E. Butler's bestselling 1979 novel, "Kindred," will premiere exclusively on Hulu on Dec. 13.

“Kindred,” a new drama series from FX Productions set to premiere on Hulu next month, has revealed its official trailer. The series is based on Octavia E. Butler’s Hugo Award-winning 1979 novel of the same name.

Viewers get a glimpse of what to expect in the nearly two-minute trailer. “Kindred” centers around Dana James, a young Black woman and aspiring writer, who has moved to Los Angeles after uprooting her life once full of familial obligation.

Mallori Johnson stars as Dana James in the new series, “Kindred,” based on Octavia Butler’s acclaimed 1979 novel. Its episodes will stream on Hulu, premiering Tuesday, Dec. 13. (Photo: Screenshot/YouTube.com/FX Networks)

Before Dana can begin to feel at ease in her new home, she finds herself being violently pushed and pulled through time. As is teased, she goes back and forth between a 19th-century plantation and the present. She soon discovers this plantation is linked to her and her family via an interracial romance that threads to her past and present.

The trailer teases “Kindred” as part drama, part suspense, part sci-fi as Dana sees images of white plantation owners one moment and her white husband in the present day the next. The clock is ticking as she struggles to confront secrets about her bloodline.

Mallori Johnson stars as Dana in “Kindred.” Featured alongside her in the series are Micah Stock as Kevin Franklin, Gayle Rankin as Margaret Weylin, David Alexander Kaplan as Rufus Weylin, Austin Smith as Luke, Sophina Brown as Sarah, and Sheria Irving as Olivia.

“Kindred” will premiere exclusively on Hulu on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and all eight episodes of the series’ first season will become available to view on that date. Branden Jacob-Jenkins is the show’s executive producer, showrunner and writer.

Joe Weisberg, Joel Fields, Darren Aronofsky, Ari Handel of Protozoa Pictures, Courtney Lee-Mitchell and Jules Jackson also serve as co-executive producers of “Kindred” with Jacob-Jenkins. Janicza Bravo is the executive producer and director of the pilot episode.

