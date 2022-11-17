Autopsy reveals broken neck for US woman found dead in Mexico, family says

Salamondra Robinson claimed that shortly after she spoke with her daughter, she received a "frantic" phone call informing her that Shanquella Robinson had alcohol poisoning and no pulse.

Loading the player...

The family of a woman who ended up dead in Mexico shortly after arriving in the country is searching for answers about what happened — and they say they’re getting conflicting stories.

According to Queen City News, Shanquella Robinson, 25, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was celebrating a friend’s birthday in Cabo.

The U.S. Sun reported that Salamondra Robinson had spoken to her daughter not long before receiving news of her death. During their final call, Shanquella told her mother that their party had a chef and she was getting ready to eat “tacos or a salad or something.”

The family of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson is searching for answers after she was found dead in Cabo, Mexico, within 24 hours of arriving to celebrate a friend’s birthday. The family claims an autopsy said she died of a broken neck. (Photo: Screenshot/YouTube.com/Queen City News)

“I said, ‘OK. I love you. Have a good night, and I will talk to you tomorrow,'” Robinson recalled, The Sun reported.

According to Queen City News, Robinson claimed that shortly after their conversation, she received a “frantic” phone call informing her that her daughter had alcohol poisoning and no pulse.

Each friend reportedly gave a conflicting timeline of events.

The family then contacted the FBI and Mexican authorities and learned that there might have been another cause of death unrelated to intoxication.

“When the autopsy came back, they said it didn’t have anything to do with the alcohol,” Robinson said, according to Queen City News. “[They] said that she had a broken neck and her spine in the back was cracked. She had been beaten.”

The U.S. State Department in Mexico denies the assertion that someone murdered Shanquella, noting that the police’s preliminary findings do not show conclusive evidence of wrongdoing.

Robinson said the entire group of friends returned to the States after leaving her daughter’s body behind in Mexico. It’s back home after nearly two weeks and $6,000 in losses.

According to KMEL News, a video that purports to show Shanquella being savagely beaten by a woman while a man records it has recently surfaced online.

“Y’all they done beat this girl up in Mexico and told her mom she died from liquor poising ladies watch y’all back they said the autopsy came out and she had a broken neck and a cracked spine and sun more,” the caption of the video reportedly read. ” WATCH YALL DA– FRIENDS THIS SH– GOING VIRAL because they lying !pay attention let’s talk about it omg.”

Another man who made the trip the following day to meet the group in Cabo states that when he arrived, her friends said Shanquella was in the hotel lying down due to alcohol poisoning. He also said before the video surfaced online, he was unaware that someone had beaten her.

Queen City News reported that Shanquella’s family is determined to uncover the truth about what happened that night in Cabo, refusing to accept that her death was an accident.

Mexican officials have pointed the family to an attorney and a private investigator.

“She had a heart of gold,” Salamondra Robinson said of her daughter, Queen City News reported. “She loved everybody, and pretty much everybody loved her.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!