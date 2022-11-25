On Giving Tuesday, you can support organizations whose programs help Black people

These groups fight for social justice, teach children to code, address climate change and more.

The Tuesday after Thanksgiving has come to be known as Giving Tuesday, a global charity event that began in 2012. Americans, showing their generous side, donated $2.7 billion to various causes in 2021, an increase of nine percent over 2020, according to the Giving Tuesday website.

With Giving Tuesday around the corner, theGrio has created a list of 10 groups that offer programs geared toward helping Black people. They run the gamut from social justice to teaching children to code to addressing climate change, and each synopsis contains a convenient donation link.

Black Girls Code: The group, founded in 2011, introduces young women of color to computer programming and technology skills. The group’s program areas include web, game, mobile and app design, and robotics. Black Girls Code has chapters in more than a dozen cities, including Atlanta, Detroit and New York. The group’s website also lists a chapter in South Africa. You can donate here.

Climate Reality Project: The nonprofit group, based in Washington, D.C., brings awareness to climate challenges across the globe by focusing on three main areas — building support for addressing climate change, transitioning to a clean energy economy, and reducing emissions. The group also focuses on how environmental and climate issues impact Black and Brown Communities. You can donate here.

Girls Emerging Into Maturity: The nonprofit group mentors young Black girls between the ages of 10 and 18 on the skills they need to succeed. The girls learn about finance, how to handle a budget, and the job market, among other skills. The group also hosts several events that allow the girls to express themselves and gain confidence. You can donate here.

ArchCity Defenders: The defenders provide legal services in St. Louis County by filling the gap for those who don’t qualify for legal aid and can’t afford an attorney. The defenders have engaged in civil rights litigation involving debtors’ prisons and challenges involving cash bail, according to its website. The group actively files lawsuits challenging “excessive force, unlawful seizures, false arrest, and retaliatory charges” and fights against state violence that is “particularly targeted against poor people and people of color.” You can donate here

Hidden Genius Project: The project mentors Black males in technology, leadership and entrepreneurship. It offers various programs, including an intensive 15-month mentorship in “computer science, software development, entrepreneurship, and leadership training to Black male high school students in Oakland, Richmond, Los Angeles, and Detroit.” You can donate here.

Legal Defense Fund: Founded in 1940 by Thurgood Marshall, the defense fund fights for racial justice and civil rights. The group focuses on criminal and economic justice, education equity, and political participation, including protecting voting rights. Donations help increase the impact of the fight for racial justice for Black Americans. You can donate here.

One Club for Creativity: Through its programs and training, One Club helps Black and brown people break into creative professions such as advertising, storytelling, freelancing and more. Its professional development, education, and inclusion and diversity programs provide training in skills to break into and diversify the creative industry. One Club’s annual conference, Where Are All The Black People? brings together leading voices that examine the lack of diversity in the advertising industry. You can support the organization’s work here.

The Organization for Black Struggle: The organization fights against “exploitation and oppression” and encourages the “Black working class to act in their self-interests and to build political and economic power in a unified, strategic way.” You can donate here.

Brown Girls Do Ballet: A division of Brown Girls Do, the program promotes diversity by exposing Black and brown girls to ballet. Its many programs include a mentorships program, photo project, and recital. Its “Point Shoe” helps with the costs of ballet shoes, and the program offers grants for smaller dance programs and scholarships for female dancers of color. You can donate here.

National Black Child Development Institute: The institute focuses on the “well-being of Black children.” The group “serves as a national resource agency providing programs, publications, advocacy and trainings related to early childhood care and education; health and wellness; literacy and family engagement.” You can donate here.

