Mariah Carey joins production team for Broadway musical ‘Some Like It Hot’

The musical comedy marks Carey's debut as a Broadway producer.

Mariah Carey is bringing her talents to The Great White Way. The legendary singer/songwriter has signed on to co-produce the Broadway musical “Some Like It Hot.”

The show is currently in previews at the Shubert Theatre. It will officially open on Dec. 11.

The musical is based on the 1959 MGM film of the same name starring Marilyn Monroe, regarded as the “Funniest American Movie of All Time” by the American Film Institute. Carey will make her debut as a Broadway producer with this show.

“I first became familiar with this story through the timeless film starring Marilyn Monroe. She’s been an important touchstone throughout my life, so much so that I acquired her treasured baby grand white piano at an auction,” said Carey in a statement.

“Some Like It Hot” is a musical comedy that follows two musicians who are forced to leave prohibition-era Chicago after witnessing a mob hit. They attempt to hide in plain sight as the newest members of a popular big band as gangsters pursue them.

“When Neil Meron [co-producer of the musical] shared this new take on the beloved film,” said the five-time Grammy Award-winner, “I knew I had to be a part of it. To see how this show continues to expand on the film’s legacy — pushing boundaries, promoting inclusion, celebrating diversity — I’m proud to help bring ‘Some Like It Hot’ for today’s world to new audiences.”

The musical stars Tony Award winner Christian Borle as Joe, J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry, and Adrianna Hicks as Sugar. Casey Nicholaw of “The Book of Mormon” fame is directing and choreographing the production. “Late Night with Seth Meyers” host and writer Amber Ruffin wrote the book with Matthew López. “Some Like It Hot” features music from “Hairspray’s” Marc Shaiman, with lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

Carey joins the production team that includes Meron and The Shubert Organization, MGM on Stage, Roy Furman, Robert Greenblatt, James L. Nederlander, Kenny Leon, Hunter Arnold, John Gore Organization, The Dalgleish Library Company Group, Sheboygan Conservatory Partners, Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Bob Boyett, Cue to Cue Productions, Janet and Marvin Rosen, The Araca Group, Concord Theatricals, Marc Howard, Independent Presenters Network, Juanita Jordan, Jujamcyn Theaters, Henry R. Muñoz III, and Ostar.

