theGrio Style Guide: Tremaine Emory drops ‘Dior Tears’ in Egypt, Snoop Dogg’s clan cozies up to Skims

This week's Style Guide sees the launch of the Buy From A Black Woman Holiday Market, Ami Colé’s collection at Sephora, Sheila Bridges’ new drop at the Shade Store, and a red carpet tease of awards season.

Loading the player...

‘Tis the season to shop Black-owned brands.

From the return of H&M’s Buy From A Black Woman Holiday Market event to Ami Lee dropping a collection at Sephora to polymath Gianni Lee’s supporting emerging Black artists, this holiday shopping season is primed to bolster Black business. This week in theGrio Style Guide, we delve into this and more, including Snoop Dogg and his family starring in Skims’ latest holiday campaign, Tremaine Emory’s upcoming collaboration with Dior, interior maven Sheila Bridges’ new collection for the Shade Store, and Fear of God’s fan-focused large-scale fashion show.

Snoop and family get into the holiday spirit for Skims

Snoop Dogg and family attend the Premiere of MGM’s “The Addams Family” at Westfield Century City AMC on October 06, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Snoop Dogg is in major grandpa mode in Skims’ latest holiday campaign. The iconic California rapper and patriarch was tapped to pose alongside his wife, children, and grandchildren in matching Skims pajamas. The holiday loungewear line includes three different plush oversized plaid pajama sets with matching robes, pink and black cozy sweatsuits, and onesies, all modeled by the family. The line’s sweatsuits and onesies can also be purchased in Skims’ standard neutral color range. In an Instagram post, Skims founding partner Emma Grede said that she had never been more excited about a holiday campaign.

In an interview with Women’s Wear Daily, Snoop described what it was like to be included.

“I feel so blessed that three generations of my family were able to come together for the Skims holiday campaign. It’s the first time we’ve been featured in a campaign all together and we all loved the super soft, comfy outfits. The Broadus family will definitely be wearing matching Skims this holiday season,” he told the outlet.

You can shop the line online now from $24 to $128.

Buy From A Black Woman is back!

Image: Buy From a Black Woman

This holiday season, shopping from Black-owned, and particularly Black-women-owned brands has just gotten even more convenient. For its second year in a row, H&M is sponsoring Buy From A Black Woman (BFABW) Holiday Market.

According to a release to theGrio, the annual shopping event, which began in 2021 to benefit the BFABW nonprofit, brings Black-woman-owned brands represented by the BFABW nonprofit coast-to-coast and front and center for consumers throughout the holiday shopping season. In-store events kicked off on Black Friday at certain H&M stores and will continue around the country through mid-December. However, interested shoppers do not have to wait for a local event; the brands are fully shoppable online through the BFABW’s online vendor directory.

This can’t-miss event includes a diverse selection of brands such as Mahogany Brown Candle Co., BeUTee Bath and Body, Kindred Paper, Dirt Don’t Hurt, DMC Original Art, and more.

Dior Tears by Tremaine Emory

Photo: Getty Images

Dior has tapped Denim Tears creative director Tremaine Emory to guest design a new capsule collection that made its debut Friday during an epic preview event in Egypt ahead of the French legacy brand’s Saturday Men’s Pre-Fall/Winter 2023 show.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the collection pays homage to Black artists, including James Baldwin and Miles Davis. Speaking to the outlet, Emory said the inspiration for the line is based on how artists like Davis and Baldwin romanced the idea of being different while traversing through Europe in the ‘50s.

“That romance of being celebrated for who you are, where you are from, the way you live, the way you dressed, your lifestyle and your talents is what we have focused on,” he told WWD.

On collaborating with Dior, Emory described a similar liberating experience of expression not unlike what the Black artists he referenced experienced during their heyday in Europe.

“I can create anything with so many options at the highest quality,” he said.

As of yet, not much has been disclosed as to what comprises the collection, though Emory did tell WWD, “You should expect a very meaningful, beautiful collaboration.”

Ami Colé will now be available in Sephora

Photo: Ami Colé

Sephora’s selection of Black-owned brands is expanding with the addition of Ami Colé. Beginning December 30, the Black woman-led makeup brand will be available on sephora.com and in 277 Sephora stores. Senegalese-American founder Diarrha N’Diaye-Mbaye launched Ami Colé a little over a year ago and has since revolutionized the beauty space. Focused on delivering simple, skin-nurturing products, Ami Colé was recognized as one of Allure’s “Best of Beauty” brands in 2022.

Signing a deal with a beauty retailer like Sephora makes the brand more accessible and helps bridge the gap between Black-owned beauty brands and traditional companies.

Until its Sephora debut, shop amicole.com

Sheila Bridges introduces new designs for The Shade Store

Photo: The Shade Store

Acclaimed interior designer Sheila Bridges just launched new designs in her collection with The Shade Store, the leading brand for premium custom window treatments. Six new

patterns have been introduced, including a new take on Bridges’ iconic Harlem Toilet, as well as modern neutrals and abstracts in “softer and more subtle fabrics that are available for Roman Shades, Drapery, Cornices and Custom Pillows.”

“My sensibility as a designer has become more modern over time, and I’m excited to introduce soft fabrics into my collection for The Shade Store that really reflect my own aesthetic and design evolution,” said Bridges in a statement provided to theGrio. “The Shade Store’s insight into my approach has resulted in a collection that feels very authentic to my design style. This new line is more neutral than anything I’ve done in the past, and I’m elated to have this collection in my own home in addition to those of my clients.”

Miami Art event to support current and emerging Black artists

It’s Miami Art Week, and three featured artists are committing to helping the next generation of Black artists. Visual artists Gianni Lee, Sabrena Khadija, and Adrian Brandon joined forces with American Express and the live-stream shopping platform NTWRK to sell and showcase original pieces. Lee will be making a pair of jeans featuring his signature Skeleton motif. Sierra-Leonean American illustrator Khadija’s produced artwork will be available on glassware, and multimedia artist Brandon will be using mixed media to create a piece for the event. The proceeds from the art sold during the American Express’ SAVOR & SOUL event will be donated to Good Black Art, a platform committed to supporting the most promising emerging Black artists.

Fear of God’s next chapter will open with a large-scale fashion show

Photo: Getty Images

In the last two years, the Black-owned streetwear brand “Fear of God” has tripled its sales and gained mainstream popularity. During Business of Fashion’s VOICES conference, the brand’s founder Jerry Lorenzo shared some of the brand’s new year plans — one of them being a debut fashion show in Los Angeles for its eighth collection. The fan-focused show will feature musical performances and “will be inclusive in its very nature,” according to Lorenzo. The brand also plans to open its first permanent retail store in Los Angeles in 2023. Previously sold online and in select partner retail stores, the new space will feature “Fear of God”’s luxury line, “Essentials” collection, and other collaborative capsules.

Ultimately, Lorenzo shared the brand’s desire to keep pushing the needle in fashion. As Fear of God continues to expand into women’s footwear and accessories, the founder emphasized:

“I’m not trying to reinvent clothing from a design perspective,” Lorenzo said. “It may be two centimeters wider on the shoulder, it may just be a little heavier fabric on the hoodie, but I’m not in design from a conceptual point of view as much as I’m in design from a storytelling point of view.”

Awards season warms up at the 2022 Gotham Awards

Awards season—which comprises the Oscars, Grammys, and Golden Globes, among other events, won’t start in earnest until the new year, but we’re already getting a tease of who some of the season’s contenders might be. As the Gotham Awards kicked off this week, we also got a taste of awards season style, as some of Black Hollywood’s finest came out to bestow and receive awards in New York City.

Granted, the annual event is both more casual and creative than the traditional gown-and-tux fare of the bigger-name events, but until those red carpets roll out, we’ll start making our awards season predictions with this one

Danai Gurira Danai Gurira poses in the GreenSlate Greenroom At The 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for GreenSlate) Lupita Nyong'o Lupita Nyong’o poses in the GreenSlate Greenroom At The 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for GreenSlate) Jonathan Majors Jonathan Majors attends The 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute) Gabrielle Union Gabrielle Union attends the 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Brian Tyree Henry Brian Tyree Henry attends The 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute) Janelle James Janelle James attend The 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute) 2022 Gotham Awards Taylor Russell attends the 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Gina Prince-Bythewood Gina Prince-Bythewood attends The 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Ayo Edebiri Ayo Edebiri attends The 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Chinonye Chukwu Chinonye Chukwu attends The 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute) Guslagie Malanda Guslagie Malanda and Alice Diop attend the 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute) (L-R) Anika Poitier, Pamela Poitier, Sherri Poitier and Beverly Poitier (L-R) Anika Poitier, Pamela Poitier, Sherri Poitier and Beverly Poitier attend The 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for FIJI Water) Charmaine Bingwa Charmaine Bingwa attends The 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute) Torian Miller Torian Miller poses in the GreenSlate Greenroom At The 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for GreenSlate) Helena Howard Helena Howard attends The 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute) Tomás Matos Tomás Matos attends the 2022 Gotham Awards sponsored by FIJI Water and JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Elegance Bratton Elegance Bratton attends The 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Amanda Warren Amanda Warren attends The 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute) Sadé Clacken Joseph Sadé Clacken Joseph attends The 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022 in New York City.(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute) Tramell Tillman Tramell Tillman attends The 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Danai Gurira Danai Gurira poses in the GreenSlate Greenroom At The 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for GreenSlate)

