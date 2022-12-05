Jill Scott to celebrate ‘Who is Jill Scott’ 23rd anniversary with 2023 tour

The Grammy-winning singer will perform her debut album from front-to-back in 18 cities from February to June.

Jill Scott announced a 2023 national tour to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of her debut album, “Who is Jill Scott? Words & Sounds Vol. 1.” She will perform the album in its entirety at each stop.

Scott will make stops in 18 cities across the country, including Atlanta, Boston, Brooklyn, Nashville, Detroit, and Los Angeles. The three-time Grammy Award-winner will play two shows in her home city of Philadelphia in March playing her first-ever performances at The MET Philadelphia. The tour will also include two shows in Washington, D.C., in May.

The singer-songwriter-actress is resuming a 2020 tour that celebrated the 20th anniversary of “Who is Jill Scott?” However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tour was cut short.

Provided by Live Nation Urban.

“My band and I were so excited three years ago, but that damn COVID shut us down,” said Scott in a statement. “Now, we outside! Come see me. Come feel again. Relive your favorite moments. Y’all ready to settle down and get with this?!? It’s a lot of love here.”

“Who is Jill Scott? Words & Sounds Vol. 1” was originally released in 2000. The album features some of Scott’s most beloved hits, including “A Long Walk,” “Gettin’ in the Way,” “He Loves Me (Lyzel in E Flat),” and “The Way.” It earned her the first three of her now 14 Grammy Award nominations, including Best New Artist.

The tour is produced by Live Nation Urban and tickets will go on sale to the public on Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. Pre-sale tickets are available on Dec. 6.

“Who is Jill Scott: Words & Sounds Vol. 1” 23rd Anniversary tour dates:

Tues. Feb. 28 — Augusta, GA — Bell Auditorium

Thu. March 2 — Macon, GA — City Auditorium at Macon Centreplex

Sat. March 4 — Columbia, SC — The Township Auditorium

Tues. March 7 — Jacksonville, FL — Moran Theater

Thu. March 16 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met

Sat. March 18 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met

Thu. March 23 — Brooklyn, NY — Kings Theatre

Mon. March 27 — Newark, NJ — New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Wed. March 29 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Fri. March 31 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre

Sat. April 1 — Cleveland, OH — MGM Northfield Park

Sun. April 23 — Nashville, TN — Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Wed. April 26 — Memphis, TN — Orpheum Theatre

Fri. April 28 — Chattanooga, TN — Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

Wed. May 3 — Savannah, GA — Johnny Mercer Theatre

Fri. May 5 — Greensboro, NC — Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Sat. May 6 — Atlanta, GA — Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Thu. May 11 — Washington, DC — The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Sun. May 14 — Washington, DC — The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Thu. June 22 — Los Angeles, CA — The Hollywood Bowl

