Eddie Murphy and Nia Long star in new Kenya Barris film, ‘You People’

The movie, which premieres on Netflix early next year, takes on the classic "Meet the Parents" relationship phase.

Loading the player...

The next Kenya Barris project is on the way. Netflix has dropped a new trailer for the “Black-ish” creator’s new film, “You People,” which stars Eddie Murphy and Nia Long.

In “Meet the Parents” style, “You People” — from the mind of Barris and Jonah Hill — focuses on a culture clash. As the trailer highlights, Hill’s character is dating the daughter of Murphy and Long, played by Lauren London. The first trailer is a simple scene between Hill’s character and the parents as he, in comedic fashion, asks them for their daughter’s hand in marriage.

Murphy’s character asks Hill’s in a cringe-worthy moment in the clip (below), “So do you hang out in the hood all the time or do you just come up here for our food and women?”

Eddie Murphy as Akbar and Nia Long as Fatima in “You People.” (Cr. Tyler Adams/Netflix © 2023)

The film, which also marks Barris’ directorial debut, is described as an “interfaith, culture-clash twist on the relationship rite of passage.”

According to the official description that Netflix released, “Ezra Cohen (Hill) accidentally gets into Amira Mohammed’s (Lauren London) car one day, mistakenly convinced that she’s his rideshare. Once she’s gotten over the shock and accepts his offer of a date, the two quickly bond over a shared love of sneakers and music. Soon, it’s clear that they’ve finally found that special someone. So special, in fact, that it’s time to think about merging their families.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny portray Ezra’s “progressive and semi-woke Jewish parents.” The film also stars Sam Jay, Molly Gordon, La La Anthony, Travis Bennett, Andrea Savage, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Elliott Gould, Mike Epps and others.

“You People” premieres Jan. 27, 2023 on Netflix.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!