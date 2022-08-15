Kenya Barris to write, direct modern reimagining of ‘The Wizard of Oz’

The creative details of this modern take on the beloved musical are secret for now.

Kenya Barris has been tapped by Warner Bros. to write and direct a reimagining of the “Wizard of Oz.”

The Emmy-winning writer-producer will develop the fantasy classic based on L. Frank Baum’s book “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” Deadline reports. The creative details of Barris’ modern take on the beloved musical are secret for now.

“Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris is developing a modern version of the “Wizard of Oz,” though creative details have not been publicized. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Peabody Awards)

The “Black-ish” creator is also writing 20th Century’s reboot of the 1992 hit comedy “White Men Can’t Jump,” starring musician Jack Harlow in his acting debut.

Barris will develop his reimagining of the “Wizard of Oz” through his Khalabo Ink Society banner. The classic 1939 film stars screen icon Judy Garland as Dorothy and grossed $5.5 million at the box office, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

Barris’ “Oz” project will follow his feature directorial debut, “You People,” which will premiere on Netflix. He wrote the comedy with Jonah Hill and it reportedly stars an ensemble cast that includes Eddie Murphy, Hill, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lauren London, Sam Jay, Molly Gordon, Mike Epps, Nia Long, Deon Cole, Rhea Perlman and David Duchovny.

Per IMDb, “You People” centers on “a new couple and their families, who find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences.”

Meanwhile, Barris has also teamed with Kid Cudi for “Entergalatic,” a first-of-its-kind television event that is inspired by the rapper’s upcoming album of the same name, Deadline reports. Adult animation, music, fashion and art are used in the project to tell a story about modern Black love in New York.

Barris, a principal partner of BET Studios, is also developing a feature film about Richard Pryor and an animated movie inspired by the music of Bob Marley, according to Deadline. In addition, the site reported that he and Pharrell Williams are producing a big-screen musical about Juneteenth.

