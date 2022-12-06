SZA unveils tracklist for new album, ‘SOS’

"SOS," the follow-up to SZA's triple-platinum "Ctrl" featuring Travis Scott, Don Toliver and other talents, drops on Friday.

Loading the player...

The wait is nearly over for SZA’s new album. The singer-songwriter just revealed the tracklist for her sophomore release, “SOS,” arriving on Friday.

“SOS,” coming via Top Dawg Entertainment-RCA Records, has 23 tracks and includes guest appearances from Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers and late Wu-Tang Clan member Ol’ Dirty Bastard. SZA broke the news about the new record during a November interview with Billboard.

The album will include the previously released singles “Good Days,” “I Hate U” and “Shirt.” “Good Days” and “I Hate U” became SZA’s first entries into the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 as a solo artist, peaking at No. 9 and No. 7, respectively. “Nobody Gets Me” — Track 14 — is currently available on YouTube Shorts ahead of the official release.

SZA, performing in September in Accra, Ghana during the Global Citizen Festival 2022: Accra, drops a new album on Dec. 9. (Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

SZA teased the studio version of “Blind” on her IG page over the weekend and premiered it in full live during her Dec. 3 musical guest appearance on “Saturday Night Live.” She also performed “Shirt” during the broadcast.

Carter Lang and ThankGod4Cody, two of the hitmaking producers from “Ctrl,” return as contributors to “SOS.” The album will also include production from icons and innovators, including Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Jeff Bhasker, Benny Blanco, Emile Haynie, Jay Versac and Rob Bisel.

SZA and TDE released the “SOS” album cover and release date last week on their respective Instagram pages. The cover art features the Grammy Award-winner dressed in a hockey jersey with “SOS on the sleeve. She is sitting on the edge of a diving board that is perched over a large body of water.

“SOS” is the follow-up to “Ctrl,” SZA’s full-length 2017 debut album, which has been certified triple-platinum and led to her first five Grammy Award nominations, including for Best New Artist and Best Urban Contemporary Album. The sophomore album tackles subjects like loss, distress, mystery, confusion, reflection and transition.

Below is the “S.O.S” tracklist:

1. “SOS”

2. “Kill Bill”

3. “Seek & Destroy”

4. “Low”

5. “Love Language”

Cover of SZA’s new album, “S.O.S,” which drops on Dec. 9. (Photo: Daniel Sannwald for RCA Records)

6. “Blind”

7. “Used,” featuring Don Toliver

8. “Snooze”

9. “Notice Me”

10. “Gone Girl”

11. “Smoking on my Ex Pack”

12. “Ghost in the Machine,” featuring Phoebe Bridgers

13. “F2F”

14. “Nobody Gets Me”

15. “Conceited”

16. “Special”

17. “Too Late”

18. “Far”

19. “Shirt”

20. “Open Arms,” featuring Travis Scott

21. “I Hate U”

22. “Good Days”

23. “Forgiveless,” featuring Ol’ Dirty Bastard

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!