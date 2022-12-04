Keke Palmer unveils baby bump on ‘SNL,’ confirming rumors

“Guys, I'm going to be a mom,” Palmer said during her debut "Saturday Night Live" monologue.

Keke Palmer and her boyfriend are expecting!

The actress and soon-to-be mom revealed her baby bump during her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut Dec. 3, addressing speculation she said had recently begun to swirl.

Keke Palmer reveals her baby bump during her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut Dec. 3. (Screenshot: YouTube – Saturday Night Live)

“There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am!” she said, uncovering her stomach to a roar of applause.

Palmer, 29, is expecting the baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson, who has been publicly in a relationship with the actress for just over a year, according to PEOPLE.

Moments after the big reveal, Palmer explained to the Studio 8H audience that she attempted to keep the news private during the whirlwind year she’s had. Palmer appeared in multiple films and received critical acclaim for her performance in Jordan Peele’s action-thriller “Nope.”

“It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know?” Palmer said.

She continued: “… But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I’m going to be a mom.”

Palmer, who has been in the spotlight from a young age since her breakout performance in the 2006 coming-of-age drama “Akeelah and the Bee,” also took a moment to acknowledge the fans who have watched her grow up.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 18: Keke Palmer attends the world premiere of Universal Pictures’ “NOPE” at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 18, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

“Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby cause I was a child actor, I just wanna say, look, I’m 29, I’m grown, I have sex, I own a home, I stormed the Capitol on January 6, you know? Things adults do,” Palmer quipped.

While Palmer became “Instagram official” with Jackson in 2021, she has not shared many details about the romance publicly, according to PEOPLE.

Per the outlet, Palmer sat down with Harper’s Bazaar in March 2020 to discuss her choice not to show the world every aspect of her love life.

“I don’t really do relationship stuff online, mainly because I don’t know how I would do it without looking, like, cheesy or something, you know?” she told the outlet. “Yes, I’m a hundred percent authentic, but there is stuff that I do save for family and friends.”

While Palmer is likely to reveal further updates from her pregnancy at her own pace, fans and supporters outside of her immediate circle need speculate no longer — she is going to be a mother!

Watch Palmer’s full “SNL” monologue below:

