Nia Long and Ime Udoka officially split after 13 years

Long opened up to The Hollywood Reporter last week, shedding light on her experience following Udoka's alleged, yet very public scandal.

Nia Long and Ime Udoka are parting ways after their 13-year relationship amid Udoka’s highly publicized alleged scandal, People Magazine reports.

A representative of Long’s confirmed to People Magazine that the couple is not together but “remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez].” A source told the outlet that the situation “is unfortunate and painful, but Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life.”

As theGrio recenty reported, Udoka, head coach of the Boston Celtics, made headlines when he was suspended following an alleged inappropriate relationship with a female member of the organization.

Nia Long and Ime Udoka, at the BET Presents the American Black Film Festival Honors in 2017, are breaking up after 13 years together possibly because of Udoka’s alleged infidelity. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images )

Long, who began dating Udoka in 2009 and became engaged to him in 2015, opened up for the first time to The Hollywood Reporter following reports of the scandal last week, telling the outlet that her main concern was her son as the news broke of Udoka’s suspension. “I went home to be with my son, and that was what was most important to me because he was not having an easy time,” she said.

She also called out the Celtics for handling the situation so publicly. “I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public,” Long explained.

“It was devastating, and it still is. He still has moments where it’s not easy for him. If you’re in the business of protecting women — I’m sorry, no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I’m OK, to see if my children are OK. It’s very disappointing.”

Meanwhile, Long is currently promoting her new series, “The Best Man: The Final Chapters,” which premieres later this month on Peacock.

