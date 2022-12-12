Elon Musk booed while onstage at Dave Chappelle concert

The comedian welcomed the Twitter owner during his stand-up comedy set on Sunday in San Francisco.

Dave Chappelle brought Elon Musk on stage as a special guest during a stand-up comedy concert on Sunday in San Francisco and the audience subjected the billionaire to boos the whole time.

Chappelle was performing at the Chase Center as part of his co-headlining tour with comedian Chris Rock. During his set, he surprised his audience, saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, make some noise for the richest man in the world,” according to Variety.

Dave Chappelle, speaking at theGrio Awards on Oct. 22 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, invited new Twitter owner Elon Musk on stage during a recent San Francisco comedy engagement, where the world's richest man received sustained boos amid the cheers.

The crowd booed Musk for several minutes during his time on stage. There was a smattering of cheers. At one point, Musk — also CEO of Tesla and SpaceX — said into the microphone, “I’m rich, b—h,” repeating a refrain by the Rich James character from Chappelle’s Comedy Central sketch show.

“It sounds like some of them people you fired are in the audience,” Chappelle joked. The mogul recently purchased Twitter and has come under fire for the massive terminations at the company.

More than half of Twitter’s 7,500-person staff has been laid off or quit — including the senior management team — since Musk bought the social media platform for $44 billion. He would go on to make himself Twitter’s CEO.

After the Chappelle show incident, Musk commented about the audience’s reaction on his Twitter page. “Technically, it was 90% cheers & 10% boos (except during quiet periods), but, still, that’s a lot of boos, which is a first for me in real life (frequent on Twitter),” Musk posted. “It’s almost as if I’ve offended SF’s unhinged leftists … but nahhh.”

Musk has also been criticized for his right-wing leaning views and alignments. On Sunday, before the concert, Musk attacked Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci,” he posted on Twitter.

Chappelle and Rock’s tour will continue its jaunt through California with a performance in Sacramento on Monday and Thousand Palms on Wednesday.

